Bradford City: Goalkeeper Ben Wilson joins League One club

Ben Wilson
Ben Wilson made seven appearances on loan at Oldham last season

Bradford City have signed former Cardiff City goalkeeper Ben Wilson on an undisclosed-length contract.

Wilson, 25, was released by the Bluebirds last season after loan spells with both Oldham Athletic and Telford.

"I cannot wait to get started and am really looking forward to the season ahead," Wilson said.

After starting at Sunderland, Wilson has also had loan spells at Rochdale, AFC Wimbledon, Chesterfield and Accrington in recent seasons.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Transfer season banner 1

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired