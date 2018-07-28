Bristol City Women: Scottish pair Lucy Graham and Eartha Cummings join

Lucy Graham
Lucy Graham made her senior Scotland debut last September

Bristol City Women have signed Scottish pair Lucy Graham and Eartha Cummings before the new Super League season.

Midfielder Graham, 21, joins from Hibernian whilst goalkeeper Cummings, 19, arrives from Spartans FC.

Graham made her senior Scotland debut last September while Cummings has been capped at under-19 level.

The pair bring Bristol City Women's number of signings to five this summer alongside Gemma Evans, Katie Rood and Alicia Johnson.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired