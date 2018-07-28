Andy Coleman: Goalkeeper returns to Newry

Coleman spent four season with Dungannon Swifts

Newry City have secured the signature of goalkeeper Andy Coleman from Dungannon Swifts.

Coleman, a Newry native, previously played for his hometown club but left upon their relegation from the top flight in 2011.

He now returns to the Showgrounds as Newry City mark a staggering return to the Premiership just six years after the club was dissolved.

They begin their league campaign against Institute on 4 August.

"I always had an agreement from day one that if Newry were to return to the Premiership they [Dungannon] would let me go and they were true to their word.

"The club is only heading in one direction and is better run now then ever from top to bottom, I'd have been mad to turn it down," Coleman told the club website.

The 33-year-old spent three seasons with Glenavon before moving to Stangmore Park in 2014.

"In my opinion Andy is one of the top five goalkeepers in the country and comes back to the club with a wealth of experience," said Newry manager Darren Mullen.

Newry City's IFA membership was terminated in 2012 after the club was wound up at a High Court hearing.

A new club, Newry City AFC, was formed the next season with the same ground and shirt colour but with no legal connection to the former club.

The Swifts have brought in 19-year-old Alex Moore on loan from Linfield as a possible short-term replacement for Coleman.

Moore was recently part of a Northern Ireland Under-21s training camp.