Marcus Haber: Falkirk manager Paul Hartley 'surprised' at Dundee striker's availability

Dundee's Marcus Haber attempts a header on goal against Ross County
Marcus Haber (left) has joined Falkirk on a season-long loan

Falkirk manager Paul Hartley admits he is "surprised" he was able to sign Dundee striker Marcus Haber on a season-long loan deal.

Former Dens Park boss Hartley signed the 29-year-old Canadian international for the Premiership club two years ago.

But Haber made just two appearance last season as Dundee finished ninth, scoring twice.

Hartley says he did not expect his former club to let "a player of his quality" leave.

"He will add great experience and presence to our front line and I am sure will contribute with goals too," Hartley told the Falkirk website.

