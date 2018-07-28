Pre-season friendly: Burton Albion 1-5 Cardiff City

Cardiff striker Kenneth Zohore rounds Burton keeper Stephen Bywater to score

Cardiff City eased to a 5-1 win over Burton Albion in their penultimate pre-season friendly at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Premier League newcomers fell behind to a Liam Boyce penalty but pulled clear as the game went on.

Cardiff levelled through an own goal by Jake Buxton, minutes after Warnock was angered by a challenge from the defender on Bobby Reid.

Kenneth Zohore, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Reid and Callum Paterson completed the scoring for the Bluebirds.

Cardiff's biggest concern was an injury to Lee Peltier after an accidental clash of heads with Boyce, which saw the defender replaced.

Peltier was later taken to hospital to be examined as a precaution.

The Bluebirds' final friendly is against Real Betis at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, 4 August.