Quiz: Can you name all 42 league stadiums in Scotland?
-
- From the section Scottish
Hamilton Academical have just named their ground after a company that sells cannabis-based products.
St Mirren and Partick Thistle have sold the naming right to theirs recently. And just what is Dumbarton's home called this season?
Test your knowledge and see if you can name all 42 stadiums in the four divisions of the Scottish Professional Football League.
You've got five minutes. All the best...
Can you name the 42 club stadiums in the SPFL?
|Rank
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
|32
|33
|34
|35
|36
|37
|38
|39
|40
|41
|42