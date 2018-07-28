Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen, Hibernian, Hampden

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers pull the plug on a proposed deal to sign the Manchester City defender Kean Bryan after his medical. (Sun)

Celtic are not interested in selling midfielder Olivier Ntcham as sources in France suggest the 22-year-old is a top target for West Ham. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen are keen on striker Christian Doidge of Forest Green Rovers but face competition from Sunderland, Peterborough and Bradford City. (Sky Sports)

Rangers are ready to improve their Kyle Lafferty offer after Hearts rejected a £200,000 bid. (Daily Mail)

Rangers will need to more than treble their £200,000 bid for Kyle Lafferty if they want to bring the striker back to Ibrox. (Daily Express)

"Rangers would be crazy not to go for him and he'd be crazy not to go", says ex-Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson on his old club's bid to sign Kyle Lafferty from Hearts.(Daily Record)

Former Aberdeen youth coach Neil Cooper believes it will take an "outstanding offer" to prise Scott McKenna away from Pittodrie as Swansea City scout the 21-year-old. (Daily Express)

Hibernian hope to tie up a loan deal for Manchester City winger Thomas Agyepong within the next few days. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Peter Dallas, the managing director of Hampden Park Ltd, questioned Murrayfield's ability to stage Scotland football internationals in future due to rugby's autumn internationals clashing with Nations League games. (Herald)

Celtic will consider an appeal against the Uefa ruling that increased defender Jozo Simunovic's suspension to two games. (Herald)

Striker Florian Kamberi insists he knew he would score Hibs' winner Thursday's thrilling Europa League comeback against Asteras Tripolis. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen winger Gary Mackay-Steven insists Thursday's first leg 1-1 draw with Burnley has done nothing to quell his optimism the Dons can conquer the English Premier League side to reach the Europa League third qualifying round. (Press & Journal)

Hearts duo Ross Callachan and Malaury Martin will be allowed to leave Tynecastle, says manager Craig Levein. (Sun)

Ayr United manager Ian McCall today returns to Firhill for the first time since leaving in 2011 as his side take on Partick Thistle in the League Cup and he insists that there will be no friendly carve-up in Group E to ensure both sides progress. (Scotsman)

Finland midfielder Glen Kamara says he is delighted to still be at Dundee, with no clubs turning their interest in the 22-year-old into a transfer offer. (Daily Express, print edition)

"I still feel like I've got a couple more trophies in me," says 35-year-old striker Steven MacLean, who wants to help Hearts win their first League Cup since 1962. (Scotsman)

New Rangers loan signing Ryan Kent reveals he sought the advice of Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson and manager Jurgen Klopp before moving to Ibrox. (Sun)

Manager Tommy Wright admits he will have to trim his St Johnstone squad before he can sign a central midfielder. (Sun)