Match ends, Annan Athletic 1, Elgin City 1.
Annan Athletic v Elgin City
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Hooper
- 5Sonkur
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Creaney
- 11Johnston
- 4Wilson
- 8Sinnamon
- 9Smith
- 7RobertsSubstituted forFergussonat 64'minutes
- 10MuirSubstituted forWrightat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Watson
- 15Brannan
- 16Fergusson
- 17Wright
- 18Murphy
Elgin
- 21Gourlay
- 15Wilson
- 2Cooper
- 4McHardyBooked at 50mins
- 7OmarSubstituted forSutherlandat 79'minutes
- 8Cameron
- 16MillerSubstituted forBeattieat 45'minutes
- 6McGovern
- 3LowdonBooked at 43mins
- 9McLeish
- 10SutherlandSubstituted forTaylorat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dunn
- 5Beattie
- 11Sutherland
- 12Trialist
- 18Banjo
- 19Taylor
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
- Attendance:
- 395
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Annan Athletic 1, Elgin City 1.
Max Wright (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).
Attempt saved. Jon-Paul McGovern (Elgin City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Max Wright (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Elgin City 1. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris McLeish.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Max Wright replaces Tommy Muir.
Foul by Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic).
Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Moray Taylor replaces Shane Sutherland.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Alisdair Sutherland replaces Rabin Omar.
Attempt missed. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic) because of an injury.
Delay in match Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jon-Paul McGovern (Elgin City).
Attempt missed. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Kyle Gourlay.
Attempt saved. Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Elgin City 0. Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Johnston following a set piece situation.
Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Wilson (Elgin City).
Attempt missed. Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Ross Fergusson replaces Scott Roberts.
Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).
Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.
Attempt saved. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jon-Paul McGovern.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Kyle Gourlay.
Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Chris McLeish (Elgin City).