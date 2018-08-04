Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City4Albion0

Edinburgh City v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 14RodgerSubstituted forStewartat 8'minutes
  • 3McIntyre
  • 4Black
  • 6Laird
  • 7Smith
  • 10HandlingSubstituted forHallat 84'minutes
  • 11TaylorBooked at 53minsSubstituted forDunnat 78'minutes
  • 9Henderson

Substitutes

  • 15Stewart
  • 17Hall
  • 18Dunn
  • 19Lumsden
  • 20Kennedy
  • 21Morton

Albion

  • 1Hallford
  • 2Smith
  • 4Wharton
  • 5Murdoch
  • 3Forrester
  • 7MclearBooked at 46mins
  • 6McGeough
  • 8FisherSubstituted forGallagherat 71'minutes
  • 11KearneySubstituted forWattersat 62'minutes
  • 9GracieSubstituted forCunninghamat 62'minutes
  • 10Watson

Substitutes

  • 12Watters
  • 14Gallagher
  • 15Cunningham
  • 16McMahon
  • 17Potts
  • 18McCann
  • 19Greene
Referee:
Duncan Williams
Attendance:
303

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home9
Away9
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Edinburgh City 4, Albion Rovers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Edinburgh City 4, Albion Rovers 0.

Attempt blocked. John Cunningham (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Allan Smith (Edinburgh City).

Scott Forrester (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Ryan Watters (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Calum Hall replaces Daniel Handling.

John Cunningham (Albion Rovers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Goal!

Goal! Edinburgh City 4, Albion Rovers 0. Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by John Dunn.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Steven Smith.

Attempt saved. Jamie Watson (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. John Dunn replaces Graham Taylor.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Jamie Gallagher replaces Gary Fisher.

Attempt missed. Lewis Mclear (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).

Ryan Watters (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scott Forrester (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).

Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Cunningham (Albion Rovers).

Goal!

Goal! Edinburgh City 3, Albion Rovers 0. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Handling.

Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Mclear (Albion Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. John Cunningham replaces Graham Gracie.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Ryan Watters replaces Ronan Kearney.

Foul by Keiran Stewart (Edinburgh City).

Jamie Watson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Mclear (Albion Rovers).

Attempt missed. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Goal!

Goal! Edinburgh City 2, Albion Rovers 0. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Craig Thomson.

Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).

Steven Smith (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ronan Kearney (Albion Rovers).

Booking

Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Scott Forrester.

Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City11004043
2Clyde11002023
3Berwick11001013
4Annan Athletic10101101
5Elgin10101101
6Peterhead10101101
7Queen's Park10101101
8Stirling100101-10
9Cowdenbeath100102-20
10Albion100104-40
