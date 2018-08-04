Match ends, Edinburgh City 4, Albion Rovers 0.
Edinburgh City v Albion Rovers
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 5Balatoni
- 14RodgerSubstituted forStewartat 8'minutes
- 3McIntyre
- 4Black
- 6Laird
- 7Smith
- 10HandlingSubstituted forHallat 84'minutes
- 11TaylorBooked at 53minsSubstituted forDunnat 78'minutes
- 9Henderson
Substitutes
- 15Stewart
- 17Hall
- 18Dunn
- 19Lumsden
- 20Kennedy
- 21Morton
Albion
- 1Hallford
- 2Smith
- 4Wharton
- 5Murdoch
- 3Forrester
- 7MclearBooked at 46mins
- 6McGeough
- 8FisherSubstituted forGallagherat 71'minutes
- 11KearneySubstituted forWattersat 62'minutes
- 9GracieSubstituted forCunninghamat 62'minutes
- 10Watson
Substitutes
- 12Watters
- 14Gallagher
- 15Cunningham
- 16McMahon
- 17Potts
- 18McCann
- 19Greene
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
- Attendance:
- 303
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Edinburgh City 4, Albion Rovers 0.
Attempt blocked. John Cunningham (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Allan Smith (Edinburgh City).
Scott Forrester (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ryan Watters (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Calum Hall replaces Daniel Handling.
John Cunningham (Albion Rovers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 4, Albion Rovers 0. Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by John Dunn.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Steven Smith.
Attempt saved. Jamie Watson (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. John Dunn replaces Graham Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Jamie Gallagher replaces Gary Fisher.
Attempt missed. Lewis Mclear (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Ryan Watters (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Scott Forrester (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).
Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Cunningham (Albion Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 3, Albion Rovers 0. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Handling.
Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Mclear (Albion Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. John Cunningham replaces Graham Gracie.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Ryan Watters replaces Ronan Kearney.
Foul by Keiran Stewart (Edinburgh City).
Jamie Watson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Mclear (Albion Rovers).
Attempt missed. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 2, Albion Rovers 0. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Craig Thomson.
Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Steven Smith (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ronan Kearney (Albion Rovers).
Booking
Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Scott Forrester.
Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.