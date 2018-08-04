Scottish League Two
Clyde2Cowdenbeath0

Clyde v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 5Rumsby
  • 4McNiff
  • 3Stewart
  • 7LamontSubstituted forBoyleat 86'minutes
  • 10McStay
  • 6Grant
  • 8Rankin
  • 9Goodwillie
  • 11LoveSubstituted forCogillat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Cogill
  • 14Gorman
  • 15Millar
  • 17Boyle
  • 20Hughes

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2Mullen
  • 5MarshBooked at 28mins
  • 4Pyper
  • 3TalbotBooked at 29minsSubstituted forSwannat 73'minutes
  • 7Cox
  • 8Buchanan
  • 6Malcolm
  • 11Smith
  • 9SheerinBooked at 63mins
  • 10RentonBooked at 31minsSubstituted forMillerat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Gilfillan
  • 14Fotheringham
  • 15Scullion
  • 16Miller
  • 18Kay
  • 19Swann
  • 20Goodfellow
Referee:
Duncan Smith
Attendance:
569

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home11
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home12
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Clyde 2, Cowdenbeath 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Clyde 2, Cowdenbeath 0.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by David McGurn.

Attempt saved. Jordan Stewart (Clyde) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.

David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath).

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Dylan Cogill replaces Ally Love.

Scott Rumsby (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).

Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Jack Boyle replaces Mark Lamont.

Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Fraser Mullen.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by David Marsh.

David Goodwillie (Clyde) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Harvey Swann replaces Jason Talbot because of an injury.

Martin McNiff (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by David Marsh.

Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt saved. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.

Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Blair Currie.

Attempt saved. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Blair Currie.

Attempt saved. Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Kyle Miller replaces Kris Renton.

Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right.

Scott Rumsby (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Jason Talbot.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Blair Malcolm.

Mark Lamont (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City11004043
2Clyde11002023
3Berwick11001013
4Annan Athletic10101101
5Elgin10101101
6Peterhead10101101
7Queen's Park10101101
8Stirling100101-10
9Cowdenbeath100102-20
10Albion100104-40
View full Scottish League Two table

