Match ends, Clyde 2, Cowdenbeath 0.
Clyde v Cowdenbeath
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Cuddihy
- 5Rumsby
- 4McNiff
- 3Stewart
- 7LamontSubstituted forBoyleat 86'minutes
- 10McStay
- 6Grant
- 8Rankin
- 9Goodwillie
- 11LoveSubstituted forCogillat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Cogill
- 14Gorman
- 15Millar
- 17Boyle
- 20Hughes
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2Mullen
- 5MarshBooked at 28mins
- 4Pyper
- 3TalbotBooked at 29minsSubstituted forSwannat 73'minutes
- 7Cox
- 8Buchanan
- 6Malcolm
- 11Smith
- 9SheerinBooked at 63mins
- 10RentonBooked at 31minsSubstituted forMillerat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Gilfillan
- 14Fotheringham
- 15Scullion
- 16Miller
- 18Kay
- 19Swann
- 20Goodfellow
- Referee:
- Duncan Smith
- Attendance:
- 569
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home12
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Clyde 2, Cowdenbeath 0.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by David McGurn.
Attempt saved. Jordan Stewart (Clyde) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath).
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Dylan Cogill replaces Ally Love.
Scott Rumsby (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Jack Boyle replaces Mark Lamont.
Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Fraser Mullen.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by David Marsh.
David Goodwillie (Clyde) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Harvey Swann replaces Jason Talbot because of an injury.
Martin McNiff (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by David Marsh.
Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt saved. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.
Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Blair Currie.
Attempt saved. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Blair Currie.
Attempt saved. Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Kyle Miller replaces Kris Renton.
Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right.
Scott Rumsby (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Jason Talbot.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Blair Malcolm.
Mark Lamont (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath).