Scottish League Two
Peterhead1Queen's Park1

Peterhead v Queen's Park

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 16HomeSubstituted forKavanaghat 61'minutes
  • 4Eadie
  • 2Brown
  • 7StevensonBooked at 87mins
  • 11McLeanSubstituted forNorrisat 79'minutes
  • 8Brown
  • 6FerrySubstituted forMacDonaldat 88'minutes
  • 33Gibson
  • 99Lyle
  • 9McAllister

Substitutes

  • 12Norris
  • 14Kavanagh
  • 15Buxton
  • 17MacDonald
  • 21Gibson

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 2GrantBooked at 64mins
  • 5McLauchlan
  • 6Gibson
  • 3Lachlan
  • 7Roberts
  • 4McKernonBooked at 62mins
  • 8Kindlan
  • 11MartinSubstituted forMillerat 80'minutes
  • 9OsadolorSubstituted forSharpeat 82'minutes
  • 10PetersSubstituted forMortimerat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Mortimer
  • 14Sharpe
  • 15Foy
  • 16Nimmo
  • 17Miller
  • 20Dunlop
Referee:
Kevin Graham
Attendance:
552

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home10
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Peterhead 1, Queen's Park 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Peterhead 1, Queen's Park 1.

Foul by Ross Kavanagh (Peterhead).

William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Cameron Eadie (Peterhead).

Brendan Sharpe (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Kavanagh (Peterhead).

James Grant (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Liam MacDonald replaces Simon Ferry.

Booking

Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).

William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) right footed shot from long range on the right is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Aaron Norris (Peterhead).

William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Brendan Sharpe replaces Smart Osadolor.

Foul by Aaron Norris (Peterhead).

Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Alistair Miller replaces Adam Martin.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Aaron Norris replaces Russell McLean.

Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Scott Gibson.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Gerry McLauchlan.

Attempt blocked. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. William Mortimer (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).

William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Cameron Eadie (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park).

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by James Grant (Queen's Park).

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Dean Kindlan.

Booking

James Grant (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Derek Lyle (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Grant (Queen's Park).

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ross Kavanagh (Peterhead).

William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City11004043
2Clyde11002023
3Berwick11001013
4Annan Athletic10101101
5Elgin10101101
6Peterhead10101101
7Queen's Park10101101
8Stirling100101-10
9Cowdenbeath100102-20
10Albion100104-40
View full Scottish League Two table

