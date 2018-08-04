Match ends, Peterhead 1, Queen's Park 1.
Peterhead v Queen's Park
-
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 16HomeSubstituted forKavanaghat 61'minutes
- 4Eadie
- 2Brown
- 7StevensonBooked at 87mins
- 11McLeanSubstituted forNorrisat 79'minutes
- 8Brown
- 6FerrySubstituted forMacDonaldat 88'minutes
- 33Gibson
- 99Lyle
- 9McAllister
Substitutes
- 12Norris
- 14Kavanagh
- 15Buxton
- 17MacDonald
- 21Gibson
Queen's Park
- 1Hart
- 2GrantBooked at 64mins
- 5McLauchlan
- 6Gibson
- 3Lachlan
- 7Roberts
- 4McKernonBooked at 62mins
- 8Kindlan
- 11MartinSubstituted forMillerat 80'minutes
- 9OsadolorSubstituted forSharpeat 82'minutes
- 10PetersSubstituted forMortimerat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Mortimer
- 14Sharpe
- 15Foy
- 16Nimmo
- 17Miller
- 20Dunlop
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
- Attendance:
- 552
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterhead 1, Queen's Park 1.
Foul by Ross Kavanagh (Peterhead).
William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cameron Eadie (Peterhead).
Brendan Sharpe (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Kavanagh (Peterhead).
James Grant (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Liam MacDonald replaces Simon Ferry.
Booking
Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).
William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) right footed shot from long range on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Aaron Norris (Peterhead).
William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Brendan Sharpe replaces Smart Osadolor.
Foul by Aaron Norris (Peterhead).
Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Alistair Miller replaces Adam Martin.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Aaron Norris replaces Russell McLean.
Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Scott Gibson.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Gerry McLauchlan.
Attempt blocked. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. William Mortimer (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).
William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Cameron Eadie (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park).
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James Grant (Queen's Park).
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Dean Kindlan.
Booking
James Grant (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Derek Lyle (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Grant (Queen's Park).
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ross Kavanagh (Peterhead).
William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.