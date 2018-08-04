Scottish League Two
Berwick1Stirling0

Berwick Rangers v Stirling Albion

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 1Brennan
  • 12Cook
  • 5Wilson
  • 6ToddSubstituted forFlemingat 87'minutes
  • 3Orru
  • 8LaverySubstituted forMurphyat 77'minutes
  • 4O'Kane
  • 21Brown
  • 10Willis
  • 16HealySubstituted forMurrellat 70'minutes
  • 11Phillips

Substitutes

  • 2Fleming
  • 9Murrell
  • 14Murphy
  • 15Davie
  • 17Rose
  • 20Adams

Stirling

  • 1Ferrie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5Marr
  • 4Hamilton
  • 3Allan
  • 7Stewart
  • 8Jardine
  • 6Docherty
  • 11McLaughlinSubstituted forMcLarenat 80'minutes
  • 9MacDonald
  • 10FellSubstituted forWatsonat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Young
  • 14Thomson
  • 15MacDonald
  • 16MacDonald
  • 17Binnie
  • 18Watson
  • 19McLaren
Referee:
Chris Graham
Attendance:
520

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Berwick Rangers 1, Stirling Albion 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Berwick Rangers 1, Stirling Albion 0.

Attempt missed. Mark Stewart (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Oliver Fleming replaces Jamie Todd because of an injury.

Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).

Attempt missed. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Aaron Murrell (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Stewart (Stirling Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Reg McLaren replaces Neil McLaughlin.

Attempt missed. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Sean Murphy replaces Darren Lavery.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jack Cook.

Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Aaron Murrell replaces Daryl Healy.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Justin Watson replaces Kevin Fell.

Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jason Marr (Stirling Albion).

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 1, Stirling Albion 0. Ross Brown (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Willis.

Attempt saved. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers).

Jason Marr (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers).

Foul by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).

Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jordan Orru.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion).

Ross Brown (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).

Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City11004043
2Clyde11002023
3Berwick11001013
4Annan Athletic10101101
5Elgin10101101
6Peterhead10101101
7Queen's Park10101101
8Stirling100101-10
9Cowdenbeath100102-20
10Albion100104-40
View full Scottish League Two table

