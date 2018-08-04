Match ends, Berwick Rangers 1, Stirling Albion 0.
Berwick Rangers v Stirling Albion
Line-ups
Berwick
- 1Brennan
- 12Cook
- 5Wilson
- 6ToddSubstituted forFlemingat 87'minutes
- 3Orru
- 8LaverySubstituted forMurphyat 77'minutes
- 4O'Kane
- 21Brown
- 10Willis
- 16HealySubstituted forMurrellat 70'minutes
- 11Phillips
Substitutes
- 2Fleming
- 9Murrell
- 14Murphy
- 15Davie
- 17Rose
- 20Adams
Stirling
- 1Ferrie
- 2McGeachie
- 5Marr
- 4Hamilton
- 3Allan
- 7Stewart
- 8Jardine
- 6Docherty
- 11McLaughlinSubstituted forMcLarenat 80'minutes
- 9MacDonald
- 10FellSubstituted forWatsonat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Young
- 14Thomson
- 15MacDonald
- 16MacDonald
- 17Binnie
- 18Watson
- 19McLaren
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
- Attendance:
- 520
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Berwick Rangers 1, Stirling Albion 0.
Attempt missed. Mark Stewart (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Oliver Fleming replaces Jamie Todd because of an injury.
Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).
Attempt missed. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Aaron Murrell (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Stewart (Stirling Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Reg McLaren replaces Neil McLaughlin.
Attempt missed. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Sean Murphy replaces Darren Lavery.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jack Cook.
Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Aaron Murrell replaces Daryl Healy.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Justin Watson replaces Kevin Fell.
Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Marr (Stirling Albion).
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 1, Stirling Albion 0. Ross Brown (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Willis.
Attempt saved. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers).
Jason Marr (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers).
Foul by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).
Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jordan Orru.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion).
Ross Brown (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).
Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.