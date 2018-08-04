Match ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Brechin City 0.
Stenhousemuir v Brechin City
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2Reid
- 4NeillBooked at 87mins
- 5Tena
- 3Donaldson
- 7GibbonsBooked at 45mins
- 15HalleranSubstituted forTrialistat 36'minutes
- 10Duthie
- 16Dickson
- 9McGuigan
- 8VaughanSubstituted forMcMenaminat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Trialist
- 12Sinclair
- 14Kemp
- 17McMinn
- 18Johnson
- 19McMenamin
Brechin
- 1Brennan
- 12Lynas
- 15MorenaBooked at 70minsSubstituted forMelinguiat 76'minutes
- 5Hill
- 6SparkBooked at 86mins
- 3Burns
- 18HenrySubstituted forJacksonat 45'minutes
- 14Smith
- 10SinclairBooked at 2mins
- 7Orsi
- 11Shields
Substitutes
- 4McGeever
- 9Jackson
- 17Melingui
- 19O'Neil
- 21Dailly
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
- Attendance:
- 484
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Brechin City 0.
Attempt missed. Sean Burns (Brechin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
(Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Jackson (Brechin City).
Foul by Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir).
Sean Burns (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Euan Spark (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir).
Foul by Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir).
Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Morgyn Neill (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Euan Spark (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Graeme Smith.
Attempt saved. Boris Melingui (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Foul by Trialist (Stenhousemuir).
Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
(Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Colin McMenamin replaces Bobby Vaughan.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Boris Melingui replaces Giuliano Morena.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Dougie Hill.
Booking
Giuliano Morena (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Giuliano Morena (Brechin City).
Delay in match Graeme Smith (Stenhousemuir) because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Graeme Smith (Stenhousemuir) because of an injury.
Foul by Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir).