Scottish League One
Stenhousemuir1Brechin0

Stenhousemuir v Brechin City

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2Reid
  • 4NeillBooked at 87mins
  • 5Tena
  • 3Donaldson
  • 7GibbonsBooked at 45mins
  • 15HalleranSubstituted forTrialistat 36'minutes
  • 10Duthie
  • 16Dickson
  • 9McGuigan
  • 8VaughanSubstituted forMcMenaminat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Trialist
  • 12Sinclair
  • 14Kemp
  • 17McMinn
  • 18Johnson
  • 19McMenamin

Brechin

  • 1Brennan
  • 12Lynas
  • 15MorenaBooked at 70minsSubstituted forMelinguiat 76'minutes
  • 5Hill
  • 6SparkBooked at 86mins
  • 3Burns
  • 18HenrySubstituted forJacksonat 45'minutes
  • 14Smith
  • 10SinclairBooked at 2mins
  • 7Orsi
  • 11Shields

Substitutes

  • 4McGeever
  • 9Jackson
  • 17Melingui
  • 19O'Neil
  • 21Dailly
Referee:
Barry Cook
Attendance:
484

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home7
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home17
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Brechin City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Brechin City 0.

Attempt missed. Sean Burns (Brechin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

(Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrew Jackson (Brechin City).

Foul by Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir).

Sean Burns (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Euan Spark (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir).

Foul by Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir).

Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Morgyn Neill (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Euan Spark (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Graeme Smith.

Attempt saved. Boris Melingui (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Foul by Trialist (Stenhousemuir).

Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

(Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Colin McMenamin replaces Bobby Vaughan.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Boris Melingui replaces Giuliano Morena.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Dougie Hill.

Booking

Giuliano Morena (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Giuliano Morena (Brechin City).

Delay in match Graeme Smith (Stenhousemuir) because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Graeme Smith (Stenhousemuir) because of an injury.

Foul by Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath11004043
2Airdrieonians11003123
3Dumbarton11002023
4Stenhousemuir11001013
5Raith Rovers10101101
6Stranraer10101101
7Brechin100101-10
8Forfar100113-20
9East Fife100102-20
10Montrose100104-40
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

SnowDome (Tamworth) - Adult Learn to Ski in...

Adult Learn to Ski in One Day Lessons
SnowDome (Tamworth) - Ski Lessons

Ski Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired