Scottish League One
Forfar1Airdrieonians3

Forfar Athletic v Airdrieonians

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Wilson
  • 5Travis
  • 3Bain
  • 7Moore
  • 6Reilly
  • 8MacKintosh
  • 10EastonSubstituted forCoupeat 88'minutes
  • 9Hilson
  • 11BairdBooked at 85minsSubstituted forStarkeyat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Malone
  • 14Kelly
  • 15Coupe
  • 16Starkey
  • 17Kennedy
  • 18Allan
  • 21Muir

Airdrieonians

  • 1Gallacher
  • 4Crighton
  • 5PageBooked at 86mins
  • 6GallagherBooked at 54mins
  • 3Edwards
  • 7StewartSubstituted forRussellat 79'minutes
  • 2RobertsonBooked at 58mins
  • 8Conroy
  • 11WilkieSubstituted forVitoriaat 61'minutes
  • 9DuffySubstituted forMcIntoshat 73'minutes
  • 10Carrick

Substitutes

  • 12Vitoria
  • 14McIntosh
  • 15O'Neil
  • 16Russell
  • 17Hutton
  • 18Cairns
  • 19McIntosh
Referee:
Graham Beaton
Attendance:
652

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Forfar Athletic 1, Airdrieonians 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Forfar Athletic 1, Airdrieonians 3.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Ben Starkey replaces John Baird.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Connor Coupe replaces Dylan Easton.

Goal!

Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Airdrieonians 3. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Jonathan Page (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

John Baird (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Airdrieonians 2. Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sean Crighton.

Foul by Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic).

Grant Gallagher (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Airdrieonians 1. Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Joao Pereira Vitoria.

Attempt missed. Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Cammy Russell replaces Scott Stewart.

Foul by Lewis Moore (Forfar Athletic).

Scott Robertson (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Leighton McIntosh replaces Darryl Duffy.

Attempt saved. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Ross Meechan.

Attempt saved. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians).

Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians).

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Sean Crighton.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Joao Pereira Vitoria replaces Kyle Wilkie.

Foul by John Baird (Forfar Athletic).

Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Jonathan Page.

Attempt blocked. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Booking

Scott Robertson (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lewis Moore (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Robertson (Airdrieonians).

Booking

Grant Gallagher (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Hand ball by Aidan Wilson (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt missed. Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Second Half

Second Half begins Forfar Athletic 1, Airdrieonians 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Forfar Athletic 1, Airdrieonians 0.

Foul by Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic).

Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath11004043
2Airdrieonians11003123
3Dumbarton11002023
4Stenhousemuir11001013
5Raith Rovers10101101
6Stranraer10101101
7Brechin100101-10
8Forfar100113-20
9East Fife100102-20
10Montrose100104-40
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

SnowDome (Tamworth) - Adult Learn to Ski in...

Adult Learn to Ski in One Day Lessons
SnowDome (Tamworth) - Ski Lessons

Ski Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired