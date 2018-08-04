Forfar Athletic v Airdrieonians

Match ends, Forfar Athletic 1, Airdrieonians 3.
-
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 4Wilson
- 5Travis
- 3Bain
- 7Moore
- 6Reilly
- 8MacKintosh
- 10EastonSubstituted forCoupeat 88'minutes
- 9Hilson
- 11BairdBooked at 85minsSubstituted forStarkeyat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Malone
- 14Kelly
- 15Coupe
- 16Starkey
- 17Kennedy
- 18Allan
- 21Muir
Airdrieonians
- 1Gallacher
- 4Crighton
- 5PageBooked at 86mins
- 6GallagherBooked at 54mins
- 3Edwards
- 7StewartSubstituted forRussellat 79'minutes
- 2RobertsonBooked at 58mins
- 8Conroy
- 11WilkieSubstituted forVitoriaat 61'minutes
- 9DuffySubstituted forMcIntoshat 73'minutes
- 10Carrick
Substitutes
- 12Vitoria
- 14McIntosh
- 15O'Neil
- 16Russell
- 17Hutton
- 18Cairns
- 19McIntosh
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
- Attendance:
- 652
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Forfar Athletic 1, Airdrieonians 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Ben Starkey replaces John Baird.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Connor Coupe replaces Dylan Easton.
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Airdrieonians 3. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Jonathan Page (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
John Baird (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Airdrieonians 2. Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sean Crighton.
Foul by Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic).
Grant Gallagher (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Airdrieonians 1. Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Joao Pereira Vitoria.
Attempt missed. Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Cammy Russell replaces Scott Stewart.
Foul by Lewis Moore (Forfar Athletic).
Scott Robertson (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Leighton McIntosh replaces Darryl Duffy.
Attempt saved. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Ross Meechan.
Attempt saved. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians).
Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians).
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Sean Crighton.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Joao Pereira Vitoria replaces Kyle Wilkie.
Foul by John Baird (Forfar Athletic).
Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Jonathan Page.
Attempt blocked. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Scott Robertson (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lewis Moore (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Airdrieonians).
Booking
Grant Gallagher (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hand ball by Aidan Wilson (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Second Half
Second Half begins Forfar Athletic 1, Airdrieonians 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Forfar Athletic 1, Airdrieonians 0.
Foul by Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic).
Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.