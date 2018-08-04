Scottish League One
East Fife0Dumbarton2

East Fife v Dumbarton

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 5Dunlop
  • 6Watson
  • 17Meggatt
  • 16Davidson
  • 11Agnew
  • 8Slattery
  • 12McBrideSubstituted forCourtat 79'minutes
  • 10SmithSubstituted forThomsonat 18'minutesSubstituted forWattat 67'minutes
  • 19Currie

Substitutes

  • 4Kane
  • 7Thomson
  • 9Court
  • 14Watt
  • 18Trialist
  • 20Bell
  • 21Couser

Dumbarton

  • 1Adam
  • 2BallantyneSubstituted forLittleat 50'minutes
  • 4Dowie
  • 55Barr
  • 3Dyer
  • 8Hutton
  • 6Carswell
  • 9GallagherSubstituted forThomsonat 71'minutes
  • 10ForbesSubstituted forBarrat 81'minutes
  • 15Paton
  • 33LoyBooked at 56mins

Substitutes

  • 7Little
  • 11Barr
  • 14Russell
  • 17McGowan
  • 23Thomson
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
525

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home6
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, East Fife 0, Dumbarton 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, East Fife 0, Dumbarton 2.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Andy Dowie.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Andy Little.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Court (East Fife) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Andy Little (Dumbarton).

Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Bobby Barr replaces Ross Forbes.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Jonathan Court replaces Scott McBride.

Rory Loy (Dumbarton) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Liam Watt (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Thomson (Dumbarton).

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Ryan Thomson replaces Calum Gallagher.

Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Liam Watt replaces Craig Thomson.

Attempt missed. Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Scott Agnew (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).

Rory Currie (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 0, Dumbarton 2. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Forbes following a corner.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Craig Watson.

Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Daryll Meggatt (East Fife).

Booking

Rory Loy (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt missed. Daryll Meggatt (East Fife) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Andy Little.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Andy Little replaces Cameron Ballantyne because of an injury.

Delay in match Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 0, Dumbarton 1. Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Ross Forbes with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Aaron Dunsmore.

Second Half

Second Half begins East Fife 0, Dumbarton 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, East Fife 0, Dumbarton 0.

Craig Thomson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Forbes (Dumbarton).

Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).

Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).

Attempt saved. Craig Barr (Dumbarton) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath11004043
2Airdrieonians11003123
3Dumbarton11002023
4Stenhousemuir11001013
5Raith Rovers10101101
6Stranraer10101101
7Brechin100101-10
8Forfar100113-20
9East Fife100102-20
10Montrose100104-40
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

SnowDome (Tamworth) - Adult Learn to Ski in...

Adult Learn to Ski in One Day Lessons
SnowDome (Tamworth) - Ski Lessons

Ski Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired