Match ends, East Fife 0, Dumbarton 2.
East Fife v Dumbarton
- From the section Football
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Long
- 2Dunsmore
- 5Dunlop
- 6Watson
- 17Meggatt
- 16Davidson
- 11Agnew
- 8Slattery
- 12McBrideSubstituted forCourtat 79'minutes
- 10SmithSubstituted forThomsonat 18'minutesSubstituted forWattat 67'minutes
- 19Currie
Substitutes
- 4Kane
- 7Thomson
- 9Court
- 14Watt
- 18Trialist
- 20Bell
- 21Couser
Dumbarton
- 1Adam
- 2BallantyneSubstituted forLittleat 50'minutes
- 4Dowie
- 55Barr
- 3Dyer
- 8Hutton
- 6Carswell
- 9GallagherSubstituted forThomsonat 71'minutes
- 10ForbesSubstituted forBarrat 81'minutes
- 15Paton
- 33LoyBooked at 56mins
Substitutes
- 7Little
- 11Barr
- 14Russell
- 17McGowan
- 23Thomson
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 525
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, East Fife 0, Dumbarton 2.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Andy Dowie.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Andy Little.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Court (East Fife) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Andy Little (Dumbarton).
Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Bobby Barr replaces Ross Forbes.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Jonathan Court replaces Scott McBride.
Rory Loy (Dumbarton) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Liam Watt (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Thomson (Dumbarton).
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Ryan Thomson replaces Calum Gallagher.
Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Liam Watt replaces Craig Thomson.
Attempt missed. Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Scott Agnew (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).
Rory Currie (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 0, Dumbarton 2. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Forbes following a corner.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Craig Watson.
Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daryll Meggatt (East Fife).
Booking
Rory Loy (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Daryll Meggatt (East Fife) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Andy Little.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Andy Little replaces Cameron Ballantyne because of an injury.
Delay in match Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 0, Dumbarton 1. Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Ross Forbes with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Aaron Dunsmore.
Second Half
Second Half begins East Fife 0, Dumbarton 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, East Fife 0, Dumbarton 0.
Craig Thomson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Forbes (Dumbarton).
Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).
Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
Attempt saved. Craig Barr (Dumbarton) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.