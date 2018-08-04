Match ends, Stranraer 1, Raith Rovers 1.
Stranraer v Raith Rovers
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 17Smith
- 4McDonald
- 23Cummins
- 3McGowan
- 22Hamill
- 6McManus
- 12SmithSubstituted forLidingtonat 89'minutes
- 10Donnelly
- 7LamontSubstituted forTurnerat 70'minutes
- 11AndersonSubstituted forAshmoreat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Brownlie
- 8Turner
- 13Avci
- 15Lidington
- 16Ashmore
Raith Rovers
- 1Wright
- 2Watson
- 18McKay
- 6BenedictusBooked at 54mins
- 5Murray
- 8Gillespie
- 12Matthews
- 14Wedderburn
- 3ValentineSubstituted forFlanaganat 73'minutes
- 15Nisbet
- 9BuchananSubstituted forMilneat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Stevenson
- 11Milne
- 16Flanagan
- 17McGuff
- Referee:
- David Lowe
- Attendance:
- 424
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stranraer 1, Raith Rovers 1.
Adam Cummins (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Sam Lidington replaces Ian Smith.
Attempt missed. Jamie Watson (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Jamie Watson.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by David McKay.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Max Ashmore replaces Grant Anderson.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Jamie Watson.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Nathan Flanagan replaces Euan Valentine.
Attempt missed. Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers).
Attempt saved. Lewis Milne (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Kyle Turner replaces Mark Lamont.
Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).
Luke Donnelly (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris McGowan (Stranraer).
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Lewis Milne replaces Liam Buchanan.
Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers).
Luke Donnelly (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Jamie Watson.
(Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Donnelly (Stranraer).
Booking
Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 1, Raith Rovers 1. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by David McKay (Raith Rovers).
Mark Lamont (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Second Half
Second Half begins Stranraer 0, Raith Rovers 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Stranraer 0, Raith Rovers 1.
Attempt blocked. Euan Valentine (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ian Smith (Stranraer).
Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).