Scottish League One
Stranraer1Raith Rovers1

Stranraer v Raith Rovers

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 17Smith
  • 4McDonald
  • 23Cummins
  • 3McGowan
  • 22Hamill
  • 6McManus
  • 12SmithSubstituted forLidingtonat 89'minutes
  • 10Donnelly
  • 7LamontSubstituted forTurnerat 70'minutes
  • 11AndersonSubstituted forAshmoreat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Brownlie
  • 8Turner
  • 13Avci
  • 15Lidington
  • 16Ashmore

Raith Rovers

  • 1Wright
  • 2Watson
  • 18McKay
  • 6BenedictusBooked at 54mins
  • 5Murray
  • 8Gillespie
  • 12Matthews
  • 14Wedderburn
  • 3ValentineSubstituted forFlanaganat 73'minutes
  • 15Nisbet
  • 9BuchananSubstituted forMilneat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Stevenson
  • 11Milne
  • 16Flanagan
  • 17McGuff
Referee:
David Lowe
Attendance:
424

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home4
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Stranraer 1, Raith Rovers 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stranraer 1, Raith Rovers 1.

Adam Cummins (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Sam Lidington replaces Ian Smith.

Attempt missed. Jamie Watson (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Jamie Watson.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by David McKay.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Max Ashmore replaces Grant Anderson.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Jamie Watson.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Nathan Flanagan replaces Euan Valentine.

Attempt missed. Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers).

Attempt saved. Lewis Milne (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Kyle Turner replaces Mark Lamont.

Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).

Luke Donnelly (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris McGowan (Stranraer).

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Lewis Milne replaces Liam Buchanan.

Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers).

Luke Donnelly (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Jamie Watson.

(Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luke Donnelly (Stranraer).

Booking

Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 1, Raith Rovers 1. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.

Foul by David McKay (Raith Rovers).

Mark Lamont (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Second Half

Second Half begins Stranraer 0, Raith Rovers 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Stranraer 0, Raith Rovers 1.

Attempt blocked. Euan Valentine (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ian Smith (Stranraer).

Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath11004043
2Airdrieonians11003123
3Dumbarton11002023
4Stenhousemuir11001013
5Raith Rovers10101101
6Stranraer10101101
7Brechin100101-10
8Forfar100113-20
9East Fife100102-20
10Montrose100104-40
View full Scottish League One table

