Scottish League One
Montrose0Arbroath4

Montrose v Arbroath

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 4Allan
  • 14DillonBooked at 68mins
  • 18Campbell
  • 2Masson
  • 17Redman
  • 22CreggBooked at 62minsSubstituted forWebsterat 64'minutes
  • 19CallaghanSubstituted forJohnstonat 74'minutes
  • 3Steeves
  • 23HendersonSubstituted forAntoniazziat 74'minutes
  • 9Rennie

Substitutes

  • 7Webster
  • 8Watson
  • 10Campbell
  • 15Cavanagh
  • 16Johnston
  • 20Antoniazzi
  • 21Millar

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2GoldSubstituted forGrahamat 63'minutes
  • 4Little
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7KaderSubstituted forDenholmat 71'minutes
  • 6WhatleyBooked at 70mins
  • 10Swankie
  • 5O'Brien
  • 11Linn
  • 8McKennaSubstituted forHesterat 70'minutes
  • 9Wallace

Substitutes

  • 12Hester
  • 14Graham
  • 15McCord
  • 16Denholm
  • 21Hill
Referee:
Alan Newlands
Attendance:
1,374

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home7
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Montrose 0, Arbroath 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Montrose 0, Arbroath 4.

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 0, Arbroath 4. Kane Hester (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

Foul by Martin Rennie (Montrose).

Ricky Little (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Danny Denholm (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) because of an injury.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Gavin Swankie.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.

Attempt saved. Jamie Redman (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 0, Arbroath 3. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Finn Graham.

Foul by Martin Rennie (Montrose).

Ricky Little (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Iain Campbell (Montrose).

Kane Hester (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing misses to the right.

Foul by Jamie Redman (Montrose).

Kane Hester (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kane Hester (Arbroath).

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Christian Antoniazzi replaces Euan Henderson.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Craig Johnston replaces Liam Callaghan.

Attempt missed. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.

Attempt blocked. Euan Henderson (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Danny Denholm replaces Omar Kader.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Kane Hester replaces Michael McKenna.

Foul by Graham Webster (Montrose).

Mark Whatley (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Mark Whatley (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 0, Arbroath 2. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Booking

Sean Dillon (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.

Penalty Arbroath. Finn Graham draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Sean Dillon (Montrose) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt saved. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Matthew Allan.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Graham Webster replaces Patrick Cregg.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath11004043
2Airdrieonians11003123
3Dumbarton11002023
4Stenhousemuir11001013
5Raith Rovers10101101
6Stranraer10101101
7Brechin100101-10
8Forfar100113-20
9East Fife100102-20
10Montrose100104-40
View full Scottish League One table

