Match ends, Montrose 0, Arbroath 4.
Montrose v Arbroath
-
Line-ups
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 4Allan
- 14DillonBooked at 68mins
- 18Campbell
- 2Masson
- 17Redman
- 22CreggBooked at 62minsSubstituted forWebsterat 64'minutes
- 19CallaghanSubstituted forJohnstonat 74'minutes
- 3Steeves
- 23HendersonSubstituted forAntoniazziat 74'minutes
- 9Rennie
Substitutes
- 7Webster
- 8Watson
- 10Campbell
- 15Cavanagh
- 16Johnston
- 20Antoniazzi
- 21Millar
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 2GoldSubstituted forGrahamat 63'minutes
- 4Little
- 3Hamilton
- 7KaderSubstituted forDenholmat 71'minutes
- 6WhatleyBooked at 70mins
- 10Swankie
- 5O'Brien
- 11Linn
- 8McKennaSubstituted forHesterat 70'minutes
- 9Wallace
Substitutes
- 12Hester
- 14Graham
- 15McCord
- 16Denholm
- 21Hill
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 1,374
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Montrose 0, Arbroath 4.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 0, Arbroath 4. Kane Hester (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Foul by Martin Rennie (Montrose).
Ricky Little (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Danny Denholm (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) because of an injury.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Gavin Swankie.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.
Attempt saved. Jamie Redman (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 0, Arbroath 3. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Finn Graham.
Foul by Martin Rennie (Montrose).
Ricky Little (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Iain Campbell (Montrose).
Kane Hester (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing misses to the right.
Foul by Jamie Redman (Montrose).
Kane Hester (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kane Hester (Arbroath).
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Christian Antoniazzi replaces Euan Henderson.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Craig Johnston replaces Liam Callaghan.
Attempt missed. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
Attempt blocked. Euan Henderson (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Danny Denholm replaces Omar Kader.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Kane Hester replaces Michael McKenna.
Foul by Graham Webster (Montrose).
Mark Whatley (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Mark Whatley (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 0, Arbroath 2. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Booking
Sean Dillon (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty Arbroath. Finn Graham draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Sean Dillon (Montrose) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Matthew Allan.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Graham Webster replaces Patrick Cregg.