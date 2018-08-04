Dunfermline overcome Dundee Utd

Louis Longridge celebrates after putting the visitors 3-1 ahead

Dunfermline Athletic beat Dundee United for the first time in 15 attempts to begin their Championship season with a win.

United took the lead just before the break, Nicky Clark forcing in a scrappy effort from close range, but Dunfermline dominated the second half.

Joe Thomson scored from a Faissal El Backhtaoui lay off on the hour, before Jackson Longridge directed a neat header past Matej Rakovan.

Longridge's brother Louis sealed the with six minutes to play with a fine left-footed effort.

Fraser Aird's brilliant 89th-minute free-kick flew past Lee Robinson but it was too little, too late for United.