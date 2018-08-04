Match ends, Dundee United 2, Dunfermline Athletic 3.
Dunfermline overcome Dundee Utd
Dunfermline Athletic beat Dundee United for the first time in 15 attempts to begin their Championship season with a win.
United took the lead just before the break, Nicky Clark forcing in a scrappy effort from close range, but Dunfermline dominated the second half.
Joe Thomson scored from a Faissal El Backhtaoui lay off on the hour, before Jackson Longridge directed a neat header past Matej Rakovan.
Longridge's brother Louis sealed the with six minutes to play with a fine left-footed effort.
Fraser Aird's brilliant 89th-minute free-kick flew past Lee Robinson but it was too little, too late for United.
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 34Rakovan
- 22Wardrop
- 4Frans
- 24EdjengueleBooked at 12mins
- 17RobsonSubstituted forMcMullanat 83'minutes
- 12Stanton
- 20RabitschBooked at 30minsSubstituted forAirdat 45'minutes
- 5Barton
- 90Loemba
- 9CurranSubstituted forSmithat 72'minutes
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 1Siegrist
- 7McMullan
- 16Smith
- 18Allardice
- 32Glass
- 33Aird
- 44Watson
Dunfermline
- 16Robinson
- 5Durnan
- 6Ashcroft
- 14DevineSubstituted forRyanat 90'minutes
- 28Craigen
- 10Longridge
- 19VincentBooked at 73mins
- 17ThomsonBooked at 81mins
- 3Longridge
- 18El BakhtaouiBooked at 30mins
- 15Hippolyte
Substitutes
- 9Ryan
- 11Connolly
- 20Gill
- 21Luke
- 23Smith
- 24Allan
- 26Todd
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 6,532
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee United 2, Dunfermline Athletic 3.
Foul by Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Adam Barton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Andy Ryan replaces Danny Devine because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 2, Dunfermline Athletic 3. Fraser Aird (Dundee United) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Matthew Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1, Dunfermline Athletic 3. Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Paul McMullan replaces Jamie Robson.
Attempt missed. Frederic Frans (Dundee United) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Lee Robinson.
Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic).
Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Yannick Loemba (Dundee United).
Foul by James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic).
Matthew Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Matthew Smith replaces Craig Curran.
Attempt missed. Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by William Edjenguele.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1, Dunfermline Athletic 2. Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1, Dunfermline Athletic 1. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Faissal El Bakhtaoui.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Yannick Loemba.
Attempt missed. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Frederic Frans.
Attempt missed. Yannick Loemba (Dundee United) header from very close range is too high.
Attempt saved. Fraser Aird (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Curran (Dundee United).
Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Frederic Frans (Dundee United).
Attempt missed. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.