Scottish Championship
Morton2Queen of Sth2

Queen of the South come back to draw 2-2 with Greenock Morton

Queen of the South recovered from two goals down to draw with Championship rivals Morton on the opening day.

The hosts went ahead early on when Michael Tidser latched on to Jim McAlister's pass before clipping a shot beyond Alan Martin.

Ross MacLean's drive doubled Morton's lead but Callum Semple's cushioned effort from Stephen Dobbie's cross reduced Queens' deficit.

And Josh Todd fired the visitors level with 14 minutes left.

Todd scored at the second attempt after goalkeeper Ryan Scully had blocked the midfielder's initial shot.

Morton face newly-promoted Alloa Athletic next Saturday while Queens host Dundee United.

Line-ups

Morton

  • 23Scully
  • 25McKeown
  • 4Buchanan
  • 2Kilday
  • 14Tumilty
  • 12TidserBooked at 37mins
  • 7Millar
  • 8McAlister
  • 19MacLeanSubstituted forBellat 74'minutes
  • 11McHughBooked at 49mins
  • 6TelferBooked at 38minsSubstituted forOliverat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Gaston
  • 5Waddell
  • 10Thomson
  • 18Oliver
  • 20Bell
  • 22Armour
  • 26Iredale

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 3Marshall
  • 12SempleBooked at 38mins
  • 4Fordyce
  • 6Doyle
  • 10Todd
  • 14HarkinsBooked at 56minsSubstituted forBellat 90+3'minutes
  • 8Jacobs
  • 7StirlingBooked at 70minsSubstituted forMurrayat 82'minutes
  • 25Dykes
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 2Mercer
  • 16Watson
  • 17Murray
  • 18Tremble
  • 19Bell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 23Gourlay
Referee:
Gavin Duncan
Attendance:
2,019

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Morton 2, Queen of the South 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Morton 2, Queen of the South 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Owen Bell replaces Gary Harkins.

Lee Kilday (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Callum Fordyce (Queen of the South).

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Rory McKeown.

Jim McAlister (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Callum Fordyce (Queen of the South).

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Chris Millar.

Foul by Bob McHugh (Morton).

Callum Semple (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Gary Oliver replaces Charlie Telfer.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Connor Murray replaces Andy Stirling.

Attempt blocked. Reghan Tumilty (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Rory McKeown (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).

Lee Kilday (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Callum Semple.

Goal!

Goal! Morton 2, Queen of the South 2. Josh Todd (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Connor Bell replaces Ross MacLean because of an injury.

Delay in match Ross MacLean (Morton) because of an injury.

Delay in match Ross MacLean (Morton) because of an injury.

Foul by Chris Millar (Morton).

Callum Fordyce (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Morton 2, Queen of the South 1. Callum Semple (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stephen Dobbie.

Foul by Chris Millar (Morton).

Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South) because of an injury.

Foul by Rory McKeown (Morton).

Michael Doyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Morton 2, Queen of the South 0. Ross MacLean (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Bob McHugh.

Foul by Ross MacLean (Morton).

Michael Doyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bob McHugh (Morton).

Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Ross MacLean (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11002023
2Dunfermline11003213
3Inverness CT11001013
4Ross County11001013
5Morton10102201
6Queen of Sth10102201
7Dundee Utd100123-10
8Alloa100101-10
9Falkirk100101-10
10Partick Thistle100102-20
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

SnowDome (Tamworth) - Adult Learn to Ski in...

Adult Learn to Ski in One Day Lessons
SnowDome (Tamworth) - Ski Lessons

Ski Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired