Match ends, Morton 2, Queen of the South 2.
Queen of the South come back to draw 2-2 with Greenock Morton
Scottish Championship
Queen of the South recovered from two goals down to draw with Championship rivals Morton on the opening day.
The hosts went ahead early on when Michael Tidser latched on to Jim McAlister's pass before clipping a shot beyond Alan Martin.
Ross MacLean's drive doubled Morton's lead but Callum Semple's cushioned effort from Stephen Dobbie's cross reduced Queens' deficit.
And Josh Todd fired the visitors level with 14 minutes left.
Todd scored at the second attempt after goalkeeper Ryan Scully had blocked the midfielder's initial shot.
Morton face newly-promoted Alloa Athletic next Saturday while Queens host Dundee United.
Line-ups
Morton
- 23Scully
- 25McKeown
- 4Buchanan
- 2Kilday
- 14Tumilty
- 12TidserBooked at 37mins
- 7Millar
- 8McAlister
- 19MacLeanSubstituted forBellat 74'minutes
- 11McHughBooked at 49mins
- 6TelferBooked at 38minsSubstituted forOliverat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 5Waddell
- 10Thomson
- 18Oliver
- 20Bell
- 22Armour
- 26Iredale
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 3Marshall
- 12SempleBooked at 38mins
- 4Fordyce
- 6Doyle
- 10Todd
- 14HarkinsBooked at 56minsSubstituted forBellat 90+3'minutes
- 8Jacobs
- 7StirlingBooked at 70minsSubstituted forMurrayat 82'minutes
- 25Dykes
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 2Mercer
- 16Watson
- 17Murray
- 18Tremble
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 23Gourlay
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
- Attendance:
- 2,019
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morton 2, Queen of the South 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Owen Bell replaces Gary Harkins.
Lee Kilday (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Fordyce (Queen of the South).
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Rory McKeown.
Jim McAlister (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Fordyce (Queen of the South).
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Chris Millar.
Foul by Bob McHugh (Morton).
Callum Semple (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Gary Oliver replaces Charlie Telfer.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Connor Murray replaces Andy Stirling.
Attempt blocked. Reghan Tumilty (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Rory McKeown (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Lee Kilday (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Callum Semple.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 2, Queen of the South 2. Josh Todd (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Connor Bell replaces Ross MacLean because of an injury.
Delay in match Ross MacLean (Morton) because of an injury.
Delay in match Ross MacLean (Morton) because of an injury.
Foul by Chris Millar (Morton).
Callum Fordyce (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 2, Queen of the South 1. Callum Semple (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stephen Dobbie.
Foul by Chris Millar (Morton).
Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South) because of an injury.
Foul by Rory McKeown (Morton).
Michael Doyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 2, Queen of the South 0. Ross MacLean (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Bob McHugh.
Foul by Ross MacLean (Morton).
Michael Doyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bob McHugh (Morton).
Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Ross MacLean (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.