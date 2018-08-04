Queen of the South come back to draw 2-2 with Greenock Morton

From the section

Queen of the South recovered from two goals down to draw with Championship rivals Morton on the opening day.

The hosts went ahead early on when Michael Tidser latched on to Jim McAlister's pass before clipping a shot beyond Alan Martin.

Ross MacLean's drive doubled Morton's lead but Callum Semple's cushioned effort from Stephen Dobbie's cross reduced Queens' deficit.

And Josh Todd fired the visitors level with 14 minutes left.

Todd scored at the second attempt after goalkeeper Ryan Scully had blocked the midfielder's initial shot.

Morton face newly-promoted Alloa Athletic next Saturday while Queens host Dundee United.