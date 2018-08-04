Match ends, Ayr United 2, Partick Thistle 0.
Ayr United 2-0 Partick Thistle
Prolific striker Lawrence Shankland fired Ayr United to a dream start back in the Scottish Championship as the defeated relegated Partick Thistle.
The 22-year-old notched his eight and ninth goals of the season - and his third in two games against Thistle - to fuel more speculation that his future could soon lie away from Somerset Park.
Dundee have contacted the Honest Men about Shankland, who scored a penalty and then netted another ruthless strike from eight yards.
Ayr, last season's League One champions, have won all five of their competitive games this season, scoring 14 times and only conceding once.
There was confidence in every department against a Thistle side they had beaten by the same scoreline in the League Cup last weekend.
Jamie Adams and Michael Rose were pillars at the back, Robbie Crawford and Andy Murdoch used the ball intelligently in midfield and Michael Moffat and Shankland linked well up front.
Over and above that, Daniel Harvie, Alan Forrest, Declan McDaid and Andy Geggan operated positively on the flanks.
Thistle had six new signings in their starting XI and, even though the new look side had a largely encouraging cup group stage, they struggled to recover from the early goals conceded.
Slater had their best chance on the stroke of half-time, when Ayr goalkeeper Ross Doohan touched his long-range strike round the post.
Match reaction
Ayr United manager Ian McCall: "Robbie Crawford is the best kept secret in Scottish football.
"He's as good as Shankland in a different way. The boy is absolutely outstanding and great to watch.
"The Thistle defence just couldn't handle Lawrence. He's destined to go to bigger things, but he's here for this season."
Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "We've given them two goals. The game wasn't over, but the game-plan was out the window - we gave ourselves a mountain to climb.
"We only had four subs because we had a call-off with illness this morning - we had two suspensions and another injury.
"But, yes, we're still short and we need quality, as you saw today."
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 6GegganSubstituted forFergusonat 86'minutes
- 16AdamsBooked at 70mins
- 5Rose
- 3Harvie
- 10ForrestSubstituted forMcGuffieat 68'minutes
- 8Crawford
- 18Murdoch
- 11McDaidSubstituted forDochertyat 84'minutes
- 7Moffat
- 17Shankland
Substitutes
- 12McGuffie
- 14Ferguson
- 15Bell
- 19Hare-Reid
- 23Docherty
- 25McCowan
Partick Thistle
- 1Bell
- 15MelbourneSubstituted forFitzpatrickat 59'minutes
- 6McGinty
- 4O'Ware
- 3Penrice
- 7Spittal
- 14GordonBooked at 20mins
- 17Slater
- 19StoreyBooked at 72mins
- 10Erskine
- 9Doolan
Substitutes
- 5Keown
- 20Wilson
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 23Sneddon
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
- Attendance:
- 3,249
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ayr United 2, Partick Thistle 0.
Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).
Attempt saved. James Penrice (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. David Ferguson replaces Andrew Geggan.
Attempt missed. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Ross Docherty replaces Declan McDaid.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Andrew Geggan.
Attempt missed. Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle).
Attempt missed. Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jamie Adams (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jamie Adams (Ayr United).
Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Craig McGuffie replaces Alan Forrest.
Attempt missed. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Hand ball by Miles Storey (Partick Thistle).
Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle).
Attempt missed. Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) header from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Alan Forrest (Ayr United).
Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Aidan Fitzpatrick replaces Max Melbourne.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Declan McDaid.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Sean McGinty.
Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Miles Storey (Partick Thistle).
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Craig Slater.
Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle).
Foul by Michael Moffat (Ayr United).
Thomas O'Ware (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).