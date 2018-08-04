Scottish Championship
Ayr2Partick Thistle0

Ayr United 2-0 Partick Thistle

By Kenny Crawford

BBC Sport Scotland at Somerset Park

Ayr United's Lawrence Shakland scores against Partick Thistle
Lawrence Shakland scored twice against Partick Thistle

Prolific striker Lawrence Shankland fired Ayr United to a dream start back in the Scottish Championship as the defeated relegated Partick Thistle.

The 22-year-old notched his eight and ninth goals of the season - and his third in two games against Thistle - to fuel more speculation that his future could soon lie away from Somerset Park.

Dundee have contacted the Honest Men about Shankland, who scored a penalty and then netted another ruthless strike from eight yards.

Ayr, last season's League One champions, have won all five of their competitive games this season, scoring 14 times and only conceding once.

There was confidence in every department against a Thistle side they had beaten by the same scoreline in the League Cup last weekend.

Jamie Adams and Michael Rose were pillars at the back, Robbie Crawford and Andy Murdoch used the ball intelligently in midfield and Michael Moffat and Shankland linked well up front.

Over and above that, Daniel Harvie, Alan Forrest, Declan McDaid and Andy Geggan operated positively on the flanks.

Thistle had six new signings in their starting XI and, even though the new look side had a largely encouraging cup group stage, they struggled to recover from the early goals conceded.

Slater had their best chance on the stroke of half-time, when Ayr goalkeeper Ross Doohan touched his long-range strike round the post.

Match reaction

Ayr United manager Ian McCall: "Robbie Crawford is the best kept secret in Scottish football.

"He's as good as Shankland in a different way. The boy is absolutely outstanding and great to watch.

"The Thistle defence just couldn't handle Lawrence. He's destined to go to bigger things, but he's here for this season."

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "We've given them two goals. The game wasn't over, but the game-plan was out the window - we gave ourselves a mountain to climb.

"We only had four subs because we had a call-off with illness this morning - we had two suspensions and another injury.

"But, yes, we're still short and we need quality, as you saw today."

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 6GegganSubstituted forFergusonat 86'minutes
  • 16AdamsBooked at 70mins
  • 5Rose
  • 3Harvie
  • 10ForrestSubstituted forMcGuffieat 68'minutes
  • 8Crawford
  • 18Murdoch
  • 11McDaidSubstituted forDochertyat 84'minutes
  • 7Moffat
  • 17Shankland

Substitutes

  • 12McGuffie
  • 14Ferguson
  • 15Bell
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 23Docherty
  • 25McCowan

Partick Thistle

  • 1Bell
  • 15MelbourneSubstituted forFitzpatrickat 59'minutes
  • 6McGinty
  • 4O'Ware
  • 3Penrice
  • 7Spittal
  • 14GordonBooked at 20mins
  • 17Slater
  • 19StoreyBooked at 72mins
  • 10Erskine
  • 9Doolan

Substitutes

  • 5Keown
  • 20Wilson
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 23Sneddon
Referee:
Craig Thomson
Attendance:
3,249

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home11
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Ayr United 2, Partick Thistle 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ayr United 2, Partick Thistle 0.

Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).

Attempt saved. James Penrice (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. David Ferguson replaces Andrew Geggan.

Attempt missed. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Ross Docherty replaces Declan McDaid.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Andrew Geggan.

Attempt missed. Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle).

Attempt missed. Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Booking

Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jamie Adams (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jamie Adams (Ayr United).

Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Craig McGuffie replaces Alan Forrest.

Attempt missed. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Hand ball by Miles Storey (Partick Thistle).

Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle).

Attempt missed. Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) header from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Alan Forrest (Ayr United).

Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Aidan Fitzpatrick replaces Max Melbourne.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Declan McDaid.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Sean McGinty.

Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Miles Storey (Partick Thistle).

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Craig Slater.

Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle).

Foul by Michael Moffat (Ayr United).

Thomas O'Ware (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11002023
2Dunfermline11003213
3Inverness CT11001013
4Ross County11001013
5Morton10102201
6Queen of Sth10102201
7Dundee Utd100123-10
8Alloa100101-10
9Falkirk100101-10
10Partick Thistle100102-20
