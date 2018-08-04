Falkirk 0-1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle

From the section

George Oakley, bottom left, scored the only goal in Falkirk

George Oakley's goal was enough for Inverness to beat Falkirk on the opening day of the Scottish Championship season.

Tom Walsh seared down the left, beating two defenders, before firing the ball across the six-yard box.

As the home defence dithered, Oakley nipped in to fire home.

Falkirk had ample possession but created little. They were denied an equaliser when referee Steven MacLean disallowed Scott Harrison's effort.

Andy Irving, signed on loan from Hearts in midweek, floated in a free kick that was nodded in by Harrison. But as celebrations ensued, MacLean ruled out the goal for a Falkirk infringement in the box.

Nathan Austin came close to a second for Inverness, while Falkirk's lack of ruthlessness proved costly.