Falkirk 0-1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle

George Oakley's goal was enough for Inverness to beat Falkirk on the opening day of the Scottish Championship season.

Tom Walsh seared down the left, beating two defenders, before firing the ball across the six-yard box.

As the home defence dithered, Oakley nipped in to fire home.

Falkirk had ample possession but created little. They were denied an equaliser when referee Steven MacLean disallowed Scott Harrison's effort.

Andy Irving, signed on loan from Hearts in midweek, floated in a free kick that was nodded in by Harrison. But as celebrations ensued, MacLean ruled out the goal for a Falkirk infringement in the box.

Nathan Austin came close to a second for Inverness, while Falkirk's lack of ruthlessness proved costly.

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 1Fasan
  • 5Dallison-Lisbon
  • 4Muirhead
  • 3McGhee
  • 7PetraviciusSubstituted forGreenwoodat 74'minutes
  • 6PatonBooked at 82mins
  • 10Owen-EvansSubstituted forMackinat 71'minutes
  • 15Harrison
  • 25Irving
  • 9Lewis
  • 24Haber

Substitutes

  • 2Kidd
  • 8Sammut
  • 14Robson
  • 16Turner
  • 21Mackin
  • 23Greenwood
  • 31Mutch

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2RooneyBooked at 40mins
  • 22McKayBooked at 65mins
  • 5Donaldson
  • 3Tremarco
  • 7Polworth
  • 4ChalmersBooked at 84mins
  • 24Trafford
  • 11WalshSubstituted forWelshat 75'minutes
  • 9AustinSubstituted forMackayat 71'minutes
  • 14OakleySubstituted forWhiteat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6McCart
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 15Welsh
  • 16Calder
  • 19White
  • 23Mackay
  • 42Hoban
Referee:
Steven McLean
Attendance:
4,538

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home6
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Falkirk 0, Inverness CT 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Falkirk 0, Inverness CT 1.

(Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT).

Attempt missed. Jordan White (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by Andrew Irving (Falkirk).

Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Rees Greenwood (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Marcus Haber (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk).

Jordan White (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.

(Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT).

Scott Harrison (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).

Foul by Jordan McGhee (Falkirk).

Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Jordan White replaces George Oakley.

Booking

Paul Paton (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Paul Paton (Falkirk).

Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Andrew Irving (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).

Attempt missed. Brad McKay (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Tom Dallison.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Sean Welsh replaces Tom Walsh.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Rees Greenwood replaces Deimantas Petravicius.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.

Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Brad McKay.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Dylan Mackin replaces Tom Owen-Evans.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Daniel Mackay replaces Nathan Austin.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.

Tom Owen-Evans (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).

Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right.

Booking

Brad McKay (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11002023
2Dunfermline11003213
3Inverness CT11001013
4Ross County11001013
5Morton10102201
6Queen of Sth10102201
7Dundee Utd100123-10
8Alloa100101-10
9Falkirk100101-10
10Partick Thistle100102-20
