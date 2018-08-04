Match ends, Falkirk 0, Inverness CT 1.
Falkirk 0-1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle
George Oakley's goal was enough for Inverness to beat Falkirk on the opening day of the Scottish Championship season.
Tom Walsh seared down the left, beating two defenders, before firing the ball across the six-yard box.
As the home defence dithered, Oakley nipped in to fire home.
Falkirk had ample possession but created little. They were denied an equaliser when referee Steven MacLean disallowed Scott Harrison's effort.
Andy Irving, signed on loan from Hearts in midweek, floated in a free kick that was nodded in by Harrison. But as celebrations ensued, MacLean ruled out the goal for a Falkirk infringement in the box.
Nathan Austin came close to a second for Inverness, while Falkirk's lack of ruthlessness proved costly.
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 1Fasan
- 5Dallison-Lisbon
- 4Muirhead
- 3McGhee
- 7PetraviciusSubstituted forGreenwoodat 74'minutes
- 6PatonBooked at 82mins
- 10Owen-EvansSubstituted forMackinat 71'minutes
- 15Harrison
- 25Irving
- 9Lewis
- 24Haber
Substitutes
- 2Kidd
- 8Sammut
- 14Robson
- 16Turner
- 21Mackin
- 23Greenwood
- 31Mutch
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 2RooneyBooked at 40mins
- 22McKayBooked at 65mins
- 5Donaldson
- 3Tremarco
- 7Polworth
- 4ChalmersBooked at 84mins
- 24Trafford
- 11WalshSubstituted forWelshat 75'minutes
- 9AustinSubstituted forMackayat 71'minutes
- 14OakleySubstituted forWhiteat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 6McCart
- 10Doran Cogan
- 15Welsh
- 16Calder
- 19White
- 23Mackay
- 42Hoban
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 4,538
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Falkirk 0, Inverness CT 1.
(Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT).
Attempt missed. Jordan White (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Andrew Irving (Falkirk).
Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Rees Greenwood (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Marcus Haber (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk).
Jordan White (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.
(Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT).
Scott Harrison (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).
Foul by Jordan McGhee (Falkirk).
Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Jordan White replaces George Oakley.
Booking
Paul Paton (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Paul Paton (Falkirk).
Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Andrew Irving (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).
Attempt missed. Brad McKay (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Tom Dallison.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Sean Welsh replaces Tom Walsh.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Rees Greenwood replaces Deimantas Petravicius.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.
Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Brad McKay.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Dylan Mackin replaces Tom Owen-Evans.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Daniel Mackay replaces Nathan Austin.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.
Tom Owen-Evans (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).
Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right.
Booking
Brad McKay (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.