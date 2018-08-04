Goal! Salford City 1, Leyton Orient 1. Josh Coulson (Leyton Orient).
Salford City v Leyton Orient
-
- From the section Conference
Line-ups
Salford
- 1Neal
- 2Wiseman
- 3Touray
- 9Rooney
- 6Piergianni
- 5Hogan
- 8Maynard
- 10Lloyd-McGoldrickSubstituted forHaughtonat 70'minutes
- 11WalkerSubstituted forMafutaat 86'minutes
- 18Whitehead
- 30Gaffney
Substitutes
- 4Mafuta
- 7Haughton
- 12Crocombe
- 19Shelton
- 23Pond
Leyton Orient
- 1Brill
- 2LingSubstituted forLeeat 82'minutes
- 6Coulson
- 4LawlessSubstituted forBrophyat 58'minutes
- 3Widdowson
- 5Elokobi
- 19KoromaSubstituted forDaytonat 81'minutes
- 8Clay
- 7McAnuff
- 27Alabi
- 9Bonne
Substitutes
- 11Dayton
- 16Brophy
- 21Ekpiteta
- 22Lee
- 24Sargeant
- Referee:
- Daniel Middleton
Live Text
Goal!
Substitution
Substitution, Salford City. Gus Mafuta replaces Tom Walker.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Charlie Lee replaces Sam Ling.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. James Dayton replaces Josh Koroma.
Substitution
Substitution, Salford City. Nick Haughton replaces Danny Lloyd.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. James Brophy replaces Alex Lawless.
Goal!
Goal! Salford City 1, Leyton Orient 0. Rory Gaffney (Salford City).
Second Half
Second Half begins Salford City 0, Leyton Orient 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Salford City 0, Leyton Orient 0.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.