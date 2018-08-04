National League
Salford1Leyton Orient1

Salford City v Leyton Orient

Line-ups

Salford

  • 1Neal
  • 2Wiseman
  • 3Touray
  • 9Rooney
  • 6Piergianni
  • 5Hogan
  • 8Maynard
  • 10Lloyd-McGoldrickSubstituted forHaughtonat 70'minutes
  • 11WalkerSubstituted forMafutaat 86'minutes
  • 18Whitehead
  • 30Gaffney

Substitutes

  • 4Mafuta
  • 7Haughton
  • 12Crocombe
  • 19Shelton
  • 23Pond

Leyton Orient

  • 1Brill
  • 2LingSubstituted forLeeat 82'minutes
  • 6Coulson
  • 4LawlessSubstituted forBrophyat 58'minutes
  • 3Widdowson
  • 5Elokobi
  • 19KoromaSubstituted forDaytonat 81'minutes
  • 8Clay
  • 7McAnuff
  • 27Alabi
  • 9Bonne

Substitutes

  • 11Dayton
  • 16Brophy
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 22Lee
  • 24Sargeant
Referee:
Daniel Middleton

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Salford City 1, Leyton Orient 1. Josh Coulson (Leyton Orient).

Substitution

Substitution, Salford City. Gus Mafuta replaces Tom Walker.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Charlie Lee replaces Sam Ling.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. James Dayton replaces Josh Koroma.

Substitution

Substitution, Salford City. Nick Haughton replaces Danny Lloyd.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. James Brophy replaces Alex Lawless.

Goal!

Goal! Salford City 1, Leyton Orient 0. Rory Gaffney (Salford City).

Second Half

Second Half begins Salford City 0, Leyton Orient 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Salford City 0, Leyton Orient 0.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient10101101
2Salford10101101
3Fylde00000000
4Aldershot00000000
5Barnet00000000
6Barrow00000000
7Boreham Wood00000000
8Braintree00000000
9Bromley00000000
10Chesterfield00000000
11Dag & Red00000000
12Dover00000000
13Eastleigh00000000
14Ebbsfleet00000000
15Halifax00000000
16Gateshead00000000
17Harrogate00000000
18Hartlepool00000000
19Havant & Waterlooville00000000
20Maidenhead United00000000
21Maidstone United00000000
22Solihull Moors00000000
23Sutton United00000000
24Wrexham00000000
