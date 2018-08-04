Dover Athletic v Wrexham
Dover
- 1Walker
- 8Brundle
- 18Nortey
- 6Essam
- 2Passley
- 23Gomis
- 5Lokko
- 19Schmoll
- 3Connors
- 12Effiong
- 10Allen
Substitutes
- 4Diarra
- 11Daniel
- 16Okosieme
- 24Lewington
- 25Smith
Wrexham
- 18Lainton
- 2Roberts
- 3Jennings
- 8Young
- 5Pearson
- 4Smith
- 7Summerfield
- 14Rutherford
- 20Wright
- 23Beavon
- 9Fondop-Talom
Substitutes
- 1Dibble
- 11Pyke
- 13Carrington
- 15Maguire-Drew
- 24Thame
- Referee:
- David Rock
Former Wales defender Sam Ricketts will be in charge of his first competitive Wrexham game on Saturday when they visit Dover Athletic in the National League.
Ricketts has added eight new players to his squad during the summer, five of which have joined on loan.
Both sides missed out on the play-offs last season.
The Dragons finished 10th - four points outside of the play-off positions - while Dover were eighth.