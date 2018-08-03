Hamilton Academical v Heart of Midlothian
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Line-ups
Hamilton
- 1Woods
- 4Gordon
- 17Penny
- 21Want
- 3McMann
- 18MacKinnon
- 22Lyon
- 7Imrie
- 26Kelly
- 11Miller
- 9Bingham
Substitutes
- 2McGowan
- 6Phillips
- 12Taiwo
- 14Cunningham
- 16Enigbokan-Bloomfield
- 23Fulton
- 30Boyd
Hearts
- 1Zlamal
- 16Hughes
- 4Souttar
- 6Berra
- 17Garuccio
- 38Morrison
- 5Haring
- 8Lee
- 14Naismith
- 19Ikpeazu
- 18MacLean
Substitutes
- 7Bozanic
- 9Lafferty
- 13Doyle
- 21McDonald
- 23Mulraney
- 28Smith
- 31Burns
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
Hamilton Academical are missing Alex Gogic and Marius Ogboe for Saturday's Premiership opener with Hearts.
Defender Gogic and forward Ogboe both have knee injuries.
Hearts expect to have recent Rangers target Kyle Lafferty available, but Ryan Edwards is suspended and fellow new signing Ben Garuccio is doubtful.
Arnaud Djoum has just returned to training following a long-term absence, while Jamie Brandon and Marcus Godinho are still carrying injuries.
Match stats
- Hamilton are winless in their past eight league meetings with Hearts.
- Hearts have lost just one of their past seven top-flight trips to Hamilton and have scored two or more goals in six of those seven games.
- Hamilton's last opening-day win in the Scottish top flight came against Dundee United in 2008.
- Hearts have lost three of their past four opening-day league fixtures, their last win coming in 2015 against St Johnstone.
- Hamilton lost 28 points from winning positions last season, more than any other side in the Premiership.
- Hearts won only one of their last 12 matches away from home in the league last season (D4 L7), which incidentally was a 3-0 victory over Hamilton.