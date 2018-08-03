Kilmarnock v St Johnstone

From the section

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Kilmarnock are without Adam Frizzell for Saturday's Scottish Premiership opener against St Johnstone.

Forward Frizzell has had a clean-up knee operation and is expected back in three weeks.

Saints' Brian Easton also misses out, having last played in December, but is close to a return.

Fellow defender Richard Foster serves a suspension while Joe Shaughnessy, Callum Hendry and Chris Kane are injured for the visitors.

Match stats