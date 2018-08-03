Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock15:00St Johnstone
Venue: Rugby Park, Scotland

Kilmarnock v St Johnstone

Kris Boyd scores a penalty for Kilmarnock against St Johnstone

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Broadfoot
  • 16Boyd
  • 3Taylor
  • 29Burke
  • 6Power
  • 8Dicker
  • 11Jones
  • 19Erwin
  • 9Boyd

Substitutes

  • 10Kiltie
  • 12Ndjoli
  • 13Mackay
  • 18Waters
  • 20Wilson
  • 23Thomas
  • 25Brophy

St Johnstone

  • 1Clark
  • 14Comrie
  • 23Gordon
  • 6Anderson
  • 15Kerr
  • 3Tanser
  • 7Wright
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 8Davidson
  • 33Kennedy
  • 32Watt

Substitutes

  • 4Alston
  • 12Mitchell
  • 16McMillan
  • 18McCann
  • 20McClean
  • 21Scougall
  • 26Craig
Referee:
John Beaton

Kilmarnock are without Adam Frizzell for Saturday's Scottish Premiership opener against St Johnstone.

Forward Frizzell has had a clean-up knee operation and is expected back in three weeks.

Saints' Brian Easton also misses out, having last played in December, but is close to a return.

Fellow defender Richard Foster serves a suspension while Joe Shaughnessy, Callum Hendry and Chris Kane are injured for the visitors.

Match stats

  • Kilmarnock have won six of their past nine league meetings with St Johnstone (L3), including their two most recent matches.
  • Killie have failed to win any of their past eight matches on the opening day of the season (D3 L5), including a 2-1 defeat at home to Saints last term.
  • St Johnstone have won three of their previous five opening-day fixtures (D1 L1).
  • Two of the three quickest goals in last season's Premiership were scored against Kilmarnock; Hibs netting after 27 seconds in February, and Aberdeen scoring after 53 seconds in November.
  • Saints' final two wins last season were away from home.
  • The Perth side were unbeaten in their opening five Premiership games last term but then lost four of their next five.

As It Stands

