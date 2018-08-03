Kilmarnock v St Johnstone
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
- 1MacDonald
- 2O'Donnell
- 5Broadfoot
- 16Boyd
- 3Taylor
- 29Burke
- 6Power
- 8Dicker
- 11Jones
- 19Erwin
- 9Boyd
Substitutes
- 10Kiltie
- 12Ndjoli
- 13Mackay
- 18Waters
- 20Wilson
- 23Thomas
- 25Brophy
St Johnstone
- 1Clark
- 14Comrie
- 23Gordon
- 6Anderson
- 15Kerr
- 3Tanser
- 7Wright
- 10Wotherspoon
- 8Davidson
- 33Kennedy
- 32Watt
Substitutes
- 4Alston
- 12Mitchell
- 16McMillan
- 18McCann
- 20McClean
- 21Scougall
- 26Craig
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Kilmarnock are without Adam Frizzell for Saturday's Scottish Premiership opener against St Johnstone.
Forward Frizzell has had a clean-up knee operation and is expected back in three weeks.
Saints' Brian Easton also misses out, having last played in December, but is close to a return.
Fellow defender Richard Foster serves a suspension while Joe Shaughnessy, Callum Hendry and Chris Kane are injured for the visitors.
Match stats
- Kilmarnock have won six of their past nine league meetings with St Johnstone (L3), including their two most recent matches.
- Killie have failed to win any of their past eight matches on the opening day of the season (D3 L5), including a 2-1 defeat at home to Saints last term.
- St Johnstone have won three of their previous five opening-day fixtures (D1 L1).
- Two of the three quickest goals in last season's Premiership were scored against Kilmarnock; Hibs netting after 27 seconds in February, and Aberdeen scoring after 53 seconds in November.
- Saints' final two wins last season were away from home.
- The Perth side were unbeaten in their opening five Premiership games last term but then lost four of their next five.