St Mirren v Dundee

St Mirren's Adam Eckersley and Gary MacKenzie will miss Saturday's Scottish Premiership opener against Dundee.

Both defenders have Achilles problems, while midfielder Jordan Kirkpatrick is also expected to be missing for the newly promoted side.

Midfielder Adil Nabi could make his Dundee debut in Paisley.

Sofien Moussa has returned to training following injury, while Nathan Ralph is also back in contention after a leg problem.

