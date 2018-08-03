St Mirren v Dundee
St Mirren's Adam Eckersley and Gary MacKenzie will miss Saturday's Scottish Premiership opener against Dundee.
Both defenders have Achilles problems, while midfielder Jordan Kirkpatrick is also expected to be missing for the newly promoted side.
Midfielder Adil Nabi could make his Dundee debut in Paisley.
Sofien Moussa has returned to training following injury, while Nathan Ralph is also back in contention after a leg problem.
Match stats
- The past five meetings of St Mirren and Dundee have ended in away wins.
- The Buddies have won just one of their past five Premiership matches against Dundee, losing the other four.
- St Mirren last won their opening Scottish top-flight match of the season in 2006.
- Dundee are unbeaten in their past six matches played away from home on the opening day of the top-flight season (W4 D2).
- In the final 10 games of their last top-flight campaign (2014-15), St Mirren failed to score in seven of those matches, and conceded at least one goal in all of them.
- Dundee conceded the first goal in 22 matches last season, and only gained points from three of those matches (W2 D1) whilst losing the other 19, the highest number of defeats when conceding first of any team in the 2017-18 Premiership.