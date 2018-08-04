League Two
Port Vale15:00Cambridge
Venue: Vale Park, England

Port Vale v Cambridge United

Line-ups

Port Vale

  • 1Brown
  • 2Gibbons
  • 13Rawlinson
  • 15Smith
  • 3Montaño
  • 7Worrall
  • 4Joyce
  • 8Oyeleke
  • 11Hannant
  • 9Pope
  • 10Miller

Substitutes

  • 5Legge
  • 12Hornby
  • 14Quigley
  • 17Kanu
  • 18Tonge
  • 19Dodds
  • 21Vassell

Cambridge

  • 1Forde
  • 17Davies
  • 5Taylor
  • 4Taft
  • 3Carroll
  • 7Amoo
  • 6Deegan
  • 19Lambe
  • 11Dunk
  • 10Azeez
  • 18Maris

Substitutes

  • 8O'Neil
  • 9Corr
  • 13Mitov
  • 15Osadebe
  • 16Darling
  • 23Knowles
  • 25John
Referee:
Trevor Kettle

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bury00000000
2Cambridge00000000
3Carlisle00000000
4Cheltenham00000000
5Colchester00000000
6Crawley00000000
7Crewe00000000
8Exeter00000000
9Forest Green00000000
10Grimsby00000000
11Lincoln City00000000
12MK Dons00000000
13Macclesfield00000000
14Mansfield00000000
15Morecambe00000000
16Newport00000000
17Northampton00000000
18Notts County00000000
19Oldham00000000
20Port Vale00000000
21Stevenage00000000
22Swindon00000000
23Tranmere00000000
24Yeovil00000000
League Two table

