Port Vale v Cambridge United
-
Line-ups
Port Vale
- 1Brown
- 2Gibbons
- 13Rawlinson
- 15Smith
- 3Montaño
- 7Worrall
- 4Joyce
- 8Oyeleke
- 11Hannant
- 9Pope
- 10Miller
Substitutes
- 5Legge
- 12Hornby
- 14Quigley
- 17Kanu
- 18Tonge
- 19Dodds
- 21Vassell
Cambridge
- 1Forde
- 17Davies
- 5Taylor
- 4Taft
- 3Carroll
- 7Amoo
- 6Deegan
- 19Lambe
- 11Dunk
- 10Azeez
- 18Maris
Substitutes
- 8O'Neil
- 9Corr
- 13Mitov
- 15Osadebe
- 16Darling
- 23Knowles
- 25John
- Referee:
- Trevor Kettle
Match report to follow.