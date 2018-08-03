League Two
Mansfield15:00Newport
Venue: One Call Stadium, England

Mansfield Town v Newport County

Andrew Crofts
Andrew Crofts has won 29 caps for Wales since making his senior international debut in 2005

Newport boss Michael Flynn will have eight new players to call on for their League Two season opener at Mansfield Town.

Andrew Crofts is the pick of the new recruits and is now captain following the departure of Joss Labadie.

All of Mansfield's summer signings should be available but striker Danny Rose handed in a transfer request during the week,

Mansfield hope captain Krystian Pearce will be ready to face Newport

Pearce after he had to be led from the field by manager David Flitcroft during the friendly with Sheffield Wednesday.

An incident during game led to a mass brawl and the Stags reporting the Owls for an alleged racist remark, which has been denied by the Championship club.

Line-ups

Mansfield

  • 1Logan
  • 2White
  • 4Preston
  • 5Pearce
  • 22Hamilton
  • 7MacDonald
  • 6Bishop
  • 10Khan
  • 3Benning
  • 19Walker
  • 9Davies

Substitutes

  • 8Mellis
  • 12Olejnik
  • 16Butcher
  • 17Sweeney
  • 24Sterling-James
  • 27Gibbens
  • 29Graham

Newport

  • 1Day
  • 21Hornby-Forbes
  • 5Franks
  • 17Bennett
  • 28Demetriou
  • 3Butler
  • 10Marsh-Brown
  • 22Crofts
  • 8Dolan
  • 9Amond
  • 11Matt

Substitutes

  • 2Pipe
  • 14M Harris
  • 15Bakinson
  • 16Sheehan
  • 30Townsend
  • 33Cooper
  • 42Semenyo
Referee:
Paul Marsden

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bury00000000
2Cambridge00000000
3Carlisle00000000
4Cheltenham00000000
5Colchester00000000
6Crawley00000000
7Crewe00000000
8Exeter00000000
9Forest Green00000000
10Grimsby00000000
11Lincoln City00000000
12MK Dons00000000
13Macclesfield00000000
14Mansfield00000000
15Morecambe00000000
16Newport00000000
17Northampton00000000
18Notts County00000000
19Oldham00000000
20Port Vale00000000
21Stevenage00000000
22Swindon00000000
23Tranmere00000000
24Yeovil00000000
View full League Two table

