Southend United v Doncaster Rovers
-
- From the section League One
Line-ups
Southend
- 1Oxley
- 24Demetriou
- 26Lennon
- 6Turner
- 3Coker
- 11McLaughlin
- 4Hyam
- 18Mantom
- 7Kightly
- 10Cox
- 9Hopper
Substitutes
- 2Bwomono
- 8Dieng
- 13Bishop
- 20Klass
- 25Barratt
- 31Robinson
- 48White
Doncaster
- 13Marosi
- 2Mason
- 5Wright
- 6Butler
- 3Andrew
- 8Whiteman
- 11Crawford
- 10Rowe
- 26Coppinger
- 9Marquis
- 7Wilks
Substitutes
- 1Lawlor
- 12Anderson
- 15Kane
- 17Blair
- 19May
- 23Kiwomya
- 24Amos
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
Match report to follow.