Accrington Stanley v Gillingham
-
- From the section League One
Line-ups
Accrington
- 1Maxted
- 2Johnson
- 5Richards-Everton
- 28Conneely
- 3Hughes
- 8Brown
- 15Sykes
- 7Clark
- 29Kee
- 10Jackson
- 11McConville
Substitutes
- 9Zanzala
- 14Finley
- 17Esteves Sousa
- 18Rodgers
- 22Mingoia
- 25Platt
- 34Warner
Gillingham
- 1Holy
- 2O'Neill
- 6Zakuani
- 7Hanlan
- 3Garmston
- 8Parrett
- 5Ehmer
- 11Charles-Cook
- 33Byrne
- 16Bingham
- 14Parker
Substitutes
- 9Eaves
- 12Fuller
- 17Nasseri
- 18Nash
- 19Simpson
- 25Stevenson
- 30Hadler
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
Match report to follow.