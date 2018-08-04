Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Naby Sarr replaces Jason Pearce because of an injury.
Sunderland v Charlton Athletic
Line-ups
Sunderland
- 1McLaughlin
- 18LoveSubstituted forOviedoat 27'minutes
- 4Loovens
- 5Ozturk
- 2Matthews
- 13O'NienSubstituted forSinclairat 45'minutes
- 37Mumba
- 10Honeyman
- 11GoochBooked at 87mins
- 7MaguireBooked at 9mins
- 20Maja
Substitutes
- 3Oviedo
- 15Baldwin
- 17Sinclair
- 25Ruiter
- 29Embleton
- 33Hume
- 35Molyneux
Charlton
- 13Phillips
- 7Marshall
- 5Bauer
- 3PageBooked at 34mins
- 20SollyBooked at 81mins
- 15Pratley
- 6PearceBooked at 42minsSubstituted forSarrat 90'minutes
- 32Lapslie
- 17Aribo
- 9Taylor
- 18Ahearne-Grant
Substitutes
- 8Ajose
- 23Sarr
- 31Maynard-Brewer
- 36Maloney
- 37Hackett-Fairchild
- Referee:
- John Brooks
- Attendance:
- 31,075
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away17
Live Text
Substitution
Booking
Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lynden Gooch (Sunderland).
Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Adam Matthews (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt missed. Jerome Sinclair (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Jerome Sinclair (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Joe Aribo.
Booking
Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jerome Sinclair (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Lapslie (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt saved. Alim Ozturk (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Chris Maguire (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Page (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt missed. Darren Pratley (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Bryan Oviedo.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Alim Ozturk.
Josh Maja (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Lapslie (Charlton Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland 1, Charlton Athletic 1. Josh Maja (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Matthews.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Chris Solly.
Attempt missed. Chris Maguire (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Chris Maguire (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren Pratley (Charlton Athletic).
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Glenn Loovens.
Hand ball by Josh Maja (Sunderland).
Attempt saved. Mark Marshall (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Alim Ozturk (Sunderland).
Darren Pratley (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Joe Aribo (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Jerome Sinclair (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic).
Foul by George Honeyman (Sunderland).
Darren Pratley (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Jerome Sinclair replaces Luke O'Nien.
Second Half
Second Half begins Sunderland 0, Charlton Athletic 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sunderland 0, Charlton Athletic 1.
Attempt saved. Josh Maja (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
