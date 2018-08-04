League One
Sunderland1Charlton1

Sunderland v Charlton Athletic

Line-ups

Sunderland

  • 1McLaughlin
  • 18LoveSubstituted forOviedoat 27'minutes
  • 4Loovens
  • 5Ozturk
  • 2Matthews
  • 13O'NienSubstituted forSinclairat 45'minutes
  • 37Mumba
  • 10Honeyman
  • 11GoochBooked at 87mins
  • 7MaguireBooked at 9mins
  • 20Maja

Substitutes

  • 3Oviedo
  • 15Baldwin
  • 17Sinclair
  • 25Ruiter
  • 29Embleton
  • 33Hume
  • 35Molyneux

Charlton

  • 13Phillips
  • 7Marshall
  • 5Bauer
  • 3PageBooked at 34mins
  • 20SollyBooked at 81mins
  • 15Pratley
  • 6PearceBooked at 42minsSubstituted forSarrat 90'minutes
  • 32Lapslie
  • 17Aribo
  • 9Taylor
  • 18Ahearne-Grant

Substitutes

  • 8Ajose
  • 23Sarr
  • 31Maynard-Brewer
  • 36Maloney
  • 37Hackett-Fairchild
Referee:
John Brooks
Attendance:
31,075

Match Stats

Home TeamSunderlandAway TeamCharlton
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home9
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away17

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Naby Sarr replaces Jason Pearce because of an injury.

Booking

Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Lynden Gooch (Sunderland).

Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Adam Matthews (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic).

Attempt missed. Jerome Sinclair (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Jerome Sinclair (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Joe Aribo.

Booking

Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jerome Sinclair (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by George Lapslie (Charlton Athletic).

Attempt saved. Alim Ozturk (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt saved. Chris Maguire (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lewis Page (Charlton Athletic).

Attempt missed. Darren Pratley (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Bryan Oviedo.

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Alim Ozturk.

Josh Maja (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Lapslie (Charlton Athletic).

Goal!

Goal! Sunderland 1, Charlton Athletic 1. Josh Maja (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Matthews.

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Chris Solly.

Attempt missed. Chris Maguire (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Chris Maguire (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darren Pratley (Charlton Athletic).

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Glenn Loovens.

Hand ball by Josh Maja (Sunderland).

Attempt saved. Mark Marshall (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Alim Ozturk (Sunderland).

Darren Pratley (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Joe Aribo (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Jerome Sinclair (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic).

Foul by George Honeyman (Sunderland).

Darren Pratley (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland. Jerome Sinclair replaces Luke O'Nien.

Second Half

Second Half begins Sunderland 0, Charlton Athletic 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Sunderland 0, Charlton Athletic 1.

Attempt saved. Josh Maja (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Charlton10101101
2Sunderland10101101
3Wimbledon00000000
4Accrington00000000
5Barnsley00000000
6Blackpool00000000
7Bradford00000000
8Bristol Rovers00000000
9Burton00000000
10Coventry00000000
11Doncaster00000000
12Fleetwood00000000
13Gillingham00000000
14Luton00000000
15Oxford Utd00000000
16Peterborough00000000
17Plymouth00000000
18Portsmouth00000000
19Rochdale00000000
20Scunthorpe00000000
21Shrewsbury00000000
22Southend00000000
23Walsall00000000
24Wycombe00000000
View full League One table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired