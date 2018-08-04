Coventry City v Scunthorpe United
-
- From the section League One
Line-ups
Coventry
- 13O'Brien
- 17Sterling
- 4Willis
- 15Hyam
- 3Mason
- 8Doyle
- 16Ogogo
- 11Hiwula-Mayifuila
- 22Andreu
- 20Bayliss
- 9Biamou
Substitutes
- 2Grimmer
- 12Brown
- 18Clarke-Harris
- 19Ponticelli
- 26Shipley
- 27Thompson
- 33Addai
Scunthorpe
- 13Watson
- 2Clarke
- 20Goode
- 21Burgess
- 3Borthwick-Jackson
- 14Perch
- 8Horsfield
- 24Olomola
- 10Humphrys
- 12Dales
- 17Novak
Substitutes
- 6Ojo
- 7Lund
- 18Thomas
- 19Holmes
- 27Flatt
- 29Wootton
- 33Butroid
- Referee:
- Antony Coggins
Match report to follow.