Championship
Wigan15:00Sheff Wed
Venue: DW Stadium, England

Wigan Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday

Wigan Athletic midfielder Sam Morsy
Wigan Athletic midfielder Sam Morsy played for Egypt at this summer's World Cup
Line-ups

Wigan

  • 1Walton
  • 12James
  • 21Kipre
  • 22Dunkley
  • 3Robinson
  • 4Gibson
  • 5Morsy
  • 11Massey
  • 25Powell
  • 17Jacobs
  • 9Grigg

Substitutes

  • 6Power
  • 8Vaughan
  • 14Bruce
  • 15McManaman
  • 18Roberts
  • 20Naismith
  • 23Jones

Sheff Wed

  • 25Dawson
  • 15Lees
  • 4van Aken
  • 36Pudil
  • 2Palmer
  • 10Bannan
  • 8Pelupessy
  • 23Hutchinson
  • 20Reach
  • 17Nuhiu
  • 45Forestieri

Substitutes

  • 6Fox
  • 9Fletcher
  • 18Lucas João
  • 19Matias
  • 21Boyd
  • 28Wildsmith
  • 41Lee
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Wigan Athletic could be without defender Dan Burn for their opening day game against Sheffield Wednesday.

The centre-half was forced off in the Latics' defeat at Scottish side Rangers on Sunday with a foot injury.

Injured trio Kieran Lee, Almen Abdi and Gary Hooper will not feature for the Owls' trip to the DW Stadium.

Forward Hooper and midfielder Lee have both been on the sidelines for much of 2018 with hip injuries while Abdi is suffering from a hamstring problem.

Match facts

  • Wigan have lost their past four Championship matches against Sheffield Wednesday, losing both games against them in the 2014-15 and 2016-17 campaigns.
  • All three league meetings between Wigan and Sheffield Wednesday at DW Stadium have ended 1-0; Wigan won in March 2014, while the Owls won in December 2014 and February 2017.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have only lost two of their past 10 opening day matches (W6 D2), though one of those defeats came last season against Preston at Deepdale.
  • Wigan boss Paul Cook is set to manage in a Championship game for the first time. Since he took charge of his first EFL match in February 2012, only Chris Wilder (142) has won more English league matches (excluding play-offs) than Cook (140).
  • Wednesday collected just seven points in Jos Luhukay's first 10 league games in charge (W1 D4 L5) but then won 20 points in his next 10 games (W6 D2 L2).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Derby11002113
2Aston Villa00000000
3Birmingham00000000
4Blackburn00000000
5Bolton00000000
6Brentford00000000
7Bristol City00000000
8Hull00000000
9Ipswich00000000
10Leeds00000000
11Middlesbrough00000000
12Millwall00000000
13Norwich00000000
14Nottm Forest00000000
15Preston00000000
16QPR00000000
17Rotherham00000000
18Sheff Utd00000000
19Sheff Wed00000000
20Stoke00000000
21Swansea00000000
22West Brom00000000
23Wigan00000000
24Reading100112-10
View full Championship table

