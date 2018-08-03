Wigan Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday
-
Line-ups
Wigan
- 1Walton
- 12James
- 21Kipre
- 22Dunkley
- 3Robinson
- 4Gibson
- 5Morsy
- 11Massey
- 25Powell
- 17Jacobs
- 9Grigg
Substitutes
- 6Power
- 8Vaughan
- 14Bruce
- 15McManaman
- 18Roberts
- 20Naismith
- 23Jones
Sheff Wed
- 25Dawson
- 15Lees
- 4van Aken
- 36Pudil
- 2Palmer
- 10Bannan
- 8Pelupessy
- 23Hutchinson
- 20Reach
- 17Nuhiu
- 45Forestieri
Substitutes
- 6Fox
- 9Fletcher
- 18Lucas João
- 19Matias
- 21Boyd
- 28Wildsmith
- 41Lee
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Wigan Athletic could be without defender Dan Burn for their opening day game against Sheffield Wednesday.
The centre-half was forced off in the Latics' defeat at Scottish side Rangers on Sunday with a foot injury.
Injured trio Kieran Lee, Almen Abdi and Gary Hooper will not feature for the Owls' trip to the DW Stadium.
Forward Hooper and midfielder Lee have both been on the sidelines for much of 2018 with hip injuries while Abdi is suffering from a hamstring problem.
Match facts
- Wigan have lost their past four Championship matches against Sheffield Wednesday, losing both games against them in the 2014-15 and 2016-17 campaigns.
- All three league meetings between Wigan and Sheffield Wednesday at DW Stadium have ended 1-0; Wigan won in March 2014, while the Owls won in December 2014 and February 2017.
- Sheffield Wednesday have only lost two of their past 10 opening day matches (W6 D2), though one of those defeats came last season against Preston at Deepdale.
- Wigan boss Paul Cook is set to manage in a Championship game for the first time. Since he took charge of his first EFL match in February 2012, only Chris Wilder (142) has won more English league matches (excluding play-offs) than Cook (140).
- Wednesday collected just seven points in Jos Luhukay's first 10 league games in charge (W1 D4 L5) but then won 20 points in his next 10 games (W6 D2 L2).