Championship
Sheff Utd17:30Swansea
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Swansea City

Swansea City manager Graham Potter
New Swansea boss Graham Potter managed Swedish club Ostersunds in the Europa League last season
Follow live text commentary from 11:00 BST on Saturday

Wales wing Ben Woodburn is available to make his debut for Sheffield United after his loan move from Liverpool.

Blades boss Chris Wilder has all his first-team squad available, barring midfielder Paul Coutts (broken leg).

Swansea City are waiting to assess the fitness of defender Kyle Naughton, who has a calf strain.

Defender Federico Fernandez is set to play despite being linked with a move away, but reported Burnley target Sam Clucas is out injured.

New Swans boss Graham Potter has seen 13 players depart this summer following their relegation from the Premier League.

For Sheffield United, summer signings John Egan, David McGoldrick and goalkeeper Dean Henderson are all in contention to make their debut.

Match facts

  • Sheffield United are unbeaten in each of their past 13 home league matches against Swansea (W9 D4) since losing 2-1 in March 1939.
  • Swansea's last Championship match (not including play-offs) was against Sheffield United on the final day of the 2010-11 season; Swansea won 4-0 at Liberty Stadium.
  • At Bramall Lane, Sheffield United have lost on the opening day in just one of their past 14 games (W10 D3); a 2-1 loss to Bristol City in League One in 2014-15.
  • Five of the past six Swansea managers (excluding caretakers) have won their first match in charge; Michael Laudrup, Garry Monk, Francesco Guidolin, Paul Clement and Carlos Carvalhal all did so, with only Bob Bradley losing his first.
  • Last season, Sheffield United won all three home Championship matches against sides relegated from the Premier League the previous season, beating Hull (4-1), Sunderland (3-0) and Middlesbrough (2-1).
  • Swansea were relegated from the Premier League last season with the second worst away record (12 points), ahead only of Brighton (11 points), and they are still without an away league win in 2018.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Derby11002113
2Aston Villa00000000
3Birmingham00000000
4Blackburn00000000
5Bolton00000000
6Brentford00000000
7Bristol City00000000
8Hull00000000
9Ipswich00000000
10Leeds00000000
11Middlesbrough00000000
12Millwall00000000
13Norwich00000000
14Nottm Forest00000000
15Preston00000000
16QPR00000000
17Rotherham00000000
18Sheff Utd00000000
19Sheff Wed00000000
20Stoke00000000
21Swansea00000000
22West Brom00000000
23Wigan00000000
24Reading100112-10
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired