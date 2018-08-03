Preston North End v Queens Park Rangers

From the section

Steve McClaren has returned to QPR as manager, having previously been a coach at Loftus Road

Preston North End strikers Billy Bodin (knee) and Sean Maguire (hamstring) will both miss the season opener.

New arrivals Graham Burke, Michael Crowe, Andrew Hughes, Ryan Ledson and Jordan Storey could all feature.

New QPR manager Steve McClaren will be without defender Darnell Furlong, who is sidelined after knee surgery, while Grant Hall is returning to fitness.

German defender Toni Leistner, Rangers' sole summer signing, could make his debut for the west London club.

