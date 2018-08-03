Championship
Preston15:00QPR
Venue: Deepdale, England

Preston North End v Queens Park Rangers

QPR manager Steve McClaren
Steve McClaren has returned to QPR as manager, having previously been a coach at Loftus Road
Follow live text commentary from 11:00 BST on Saturday

Line-ups

Preston

  • 1Rudd
  • 2Fisher
  • 5Clarke
  • 6Davies
  • 16Hughes
  • 4Pearson
  • 29Barkhuizen
  • 10Harrop
  • 8Browne
  • 7Robinson
  • 9Moult

Substitutes

  • 12Gallagher
  • 15Woods
  • 17Horgan
  • 18Ledson
  • 19Burke
  • 22Maxwell
  • 23Huntington

QPR

  • 1Ingram
  • 24Kakay
  • 37Leistner
  • 33Lynch
  • 3Bidwell
  • 21Luongo
  • 11Scowen
  • 20Osayi-Samuel
  • 7Freeman
  • 10Eze
  • 17Smith

Substitutes

  • 8Cousins
  • 9Washington
  • 13Lumley
  • 14Manning
  • 15Baptiste
  • 38Smyth
  • 40Sylla
Referee:
Darren England

Preston North End strikers Billy Bodin (knee) and Sean Maguire (hamstring) will both miss the season opener.

New arrivals Graham Burke, Michael Crowe, Andrew Hughes, Ryan Ledson and Jordan Storey could all feature.

New QPR manager Steve McClaren will be without defender Darnell Furlong, who is sidelined after knee surgery, while Grant Hall is returning to fitness.

German defender Toni Leistner, Rangers' sole summer signing, could make his debut for the west London club.

Match facts

  • Preston have won all four of their Championship matches against QPR in each of the past two seasons.
  • QPR are winless in 12 league visits to Deepdale (D6 L6) since a 3-0 victory in February 1980.
  • QPR have won each of their past two opening-day Championship matches, beating Leeds in 2016-17 and Reading in 2017-18; however, they have not won away from home on opening day since August 1987.
  • Preston gained 19 points from losing positions in the Championship last season, more than any other side. QPR gained 18 points, the joint-second best record along with Middlesbrough.
  • QPR boss Steve McClaren has won just once in eight matches on the opening day of an English league season; a 1-0 victory as Derby manager in 2014-15 against Rotherham.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Derby11002113
2Aston Villa00000000
3Birmingham00000000
4Blackburn00000000
5Bolton00000000
6Brentford00000000
7Bristol City00000000
8Hull00000000
9Ipswich00000000
10Leeds00000000
11Middlesbrough00000000
12Millwall00000000
13Norwich00000000
14Nottm Forest00000000
15Preston00000000
16QPR00000000
17Rotherham00000000
18Sheff Utd00000000
19Sheff Wed00000000
20Stoke00000000
21Swansea00000000
22West Brom00000000
23Wigan00000000
24Reading100112-10
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired