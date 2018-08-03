Preston North End v Queens Park Rangers
Line-ups
Preston
- 1Rudd
- 2Fisher
- 5Clarke
- 6Davies
- 16Hughes
- 4Pearson
- 29Barkhuizen
- 10Harrop
- 8Browne
- 7Robinson
- 9Moult
Substitutes
- 12Gallagher
- 15Woods
- 17Horgan
- 18Ledson
- 19Burke
- 22Maxwell
- 23Huntington
QPR
- 1Ingram
- 24Kakay
- 37Leistner
- 33Lynch
- 3Bidwell
- 21Luongo
- 11Scowen
- 20Osayi-Samuel
- 7Freeman
- 10Eze
- 17Smith
Substitutes
- 8Cousins
- 9Washington
- 13Lumley
- 14Manning
- 15Baptiste
- 38Smyth
- 40Sylla
- Referee:
- Darren England
Preston North End strikers Billy Bodin (knee) and Sean Maguire (hamstring) will both miss the season opener.
New arrivals Graham Burke, Michael Crowe, Andrew Hughes, Ryan Ledson and Jordan Storey could all feature.
New QPR manager Steve McClaren will be without defender Darnell Furlong, who is sidelined after knee surgery, while Grant Hall is returning to fitness.
German defender Toni Leistner, Rangers' sole summer signing, could make his debut for the west London club.
Match facts
- Preston have won all four of their Championship matches against QPR in each of the past two seasons.
- QPR are winless in 12 league visits to Deepdale (D6 L6) since a 3-0 victory in February 1980.
- QPR have won each of their past two opening-day Championship matches, beating Leeds in 2016-17 and Reading in 2017-18; however, they have not won away from home on opening day since August 1987.
- Preston gained 19 points from losing positions in the Championship last season, more than any other side. QPR gained 18 points, the joint-second best record along with Middlesbrough.
- QPR boss Steve McClaren has won just once in eight matches on the opening day of an English league season; a 1-0 victory as Derby manager in 2014-15 against Rotherham.