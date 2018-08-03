West Bromwich Albion v Bolton Wanderers

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jake Livermore featured regularly in England squads last season but did not go to the World Cup

West Bromwich Albion could have Salomon Rondon and Jay Rodriguez available for their opening-day game at home to Bolton Wanderers.

The pair have been linked with moves away from The Hawthorns in the wake of Albion's relegation from the Premier League last season.

Bolton should have their new signings available for the trip to the Midlands.

Clayton Donaldson, Yanic Wildschut, Luke Murphy, Marc Wilson and Josh Magennis could make their debuts.

