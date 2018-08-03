West Bromwich Albion v Bolton Wanderers
-
- From the section Championship
Line-ups
West Brom
- 1Johnstone
- 2Nyom
- 5Bartley
- 26Hegazi
- 3Gibbs
- 10Phillips
- 8Livermore
- 11Brunt
- 15Barnes
- 19Rodriguez
- 4Robson-Kanu
Substitutes
- 7Morrison
- 13Myhill
- 14Townsend
- 17Burke
- 18Barry
- 24Adarabioyo
- 34Harper
Bolton
- 1Alnwick
- 16Olkowski
- 31Wheater
- 5Beevers
- 3Taylor
- 4Lowe
- 15Murphy
- 10Ameobi
- 6Vela
- 11Buckley
- 28Magennis
Substitutes
- 2Little
- 9Le Fondre
- 12Noone
- 14Hobbs
- 19O'Neil
- 27Williams
- 30Wildschut
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
West Bromwich Albion could have Salomon Rondon and Jay Rodriguez available for their opening-day game at home to Bolton Wanderers.
The pair have been linked with moves away from The Hawthorns in the wake of Albion's relegation from the Premier League last season.
Bolton should have their new signings available for the trip to the Midlands.
Clayton Donaldson, Yanic Wildschut, Luke Murphy, Marc Wilson and Josh Magennis could make their debuts.
- Predict the final 2018-19 Championship table
- The survival guide for new EFL managers
- Quiz: Can you name the 21 EFL clubs with a new boss?
- Listen: BBC Radio 5 live's EFL season preview
Match facts
- West Bromwich Albion have won just three of their past 23 matches against Bolton in all competitions.
- Bolton are winless in seven visits to The Hawthorns in all competitions (D5 L2) since a 2-0 win in August 2000.
- In four of Albion's past five seasons outside the top flight, they have gone on to win promotion when they have failed to win on the opening day, but failed to gain promotion in the one season they did win on the opening day.
- Bolton and West Brom have not met on the opening day of the season since the 1898-99 season; a 3-3 draw in the top flight.
- In the Premier League era, only three teams relegated from the top flight in the previous season have lost at home on the opening day in the second tier; Crystal Palace in 2005-06, Derby in 2008-09 and West Ham in 2011-12.
- In three of the past five seasons, the team facing Bolton on the opening day of the season has gone on to win promotion; Burnley in 2013-14 and Watford in 2014-15 in the Championship and Sheffield United in 2016-17 in League One.