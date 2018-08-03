Bristol City v Nottingham Forest

From the section

Nottingham Forest are set to hand debuts to £13.2m record signing Joao Carvalho and £6m striker Lewis Grabban at Ashton Gate.

Defender Michael Dawson could feature for his boyhood club after re-signing from Hull this summer.

Bristol City are without striker Famara Diedhiou, who starts a six-game ban for a spitting incident in April.

Forward Andreas Weimann is one of seven players who could make their debut for the Robins.

Match facts