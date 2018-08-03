Birmingham City v Norwich City

Garry Monk's Birmingham escaped relegation on the final day of last season

Birmingham could give a debut to left-back Kristian Pedersen, the club's only signing of the summer transfer window.

Garry Monk's side had an embargo lifted on Thursday and could add as many as five players by the end of the month.

Norwich's on-loan striker Jordan Rhodes will travel with the squad after overcoming an ankle injury.

Full-backs Jamal Lewis and Ivo Pinto are not yet match fit, with Mario Vrancic and Matt Jarvis out, but Alex Tettey is available for the opener.

Match facts