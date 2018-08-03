Brentford v Rotherham United

Defender Richard Wood scored both of Rotherham's goals in their League One play-off final victory over Shrewsbury

Brentford will check on striker Neal Maupay (hamstring), while left-back Rico Henry is returning to fitness after a long-term knee injury.

New signings Ezri Konsa and Said Benrahma could feature for the Bees alongside Henrik Dalsgaard, who played for Denmark in the World Cup.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne only has Darren Potter (Achilles) on his injury list as they return to the second tier.

Striker Jamie Proctor could be involved after a year out with a knee injury.

Match facts