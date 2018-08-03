Championship
Brentford15:00Rotherham
Venue: Griffin Park, England

Brentford v Rotherham United

Rotherham United defender Richard Wood
Defender Richard Wood scored both of Rotherham's goals in their League One play-off final victory over Shrewsbury
Follow live text commentary from 11:00 BST on Saturday

Line-ups

Brentford

  • 1Bentley
  • 22Dalsgaard
  • 26Konsa
  • 6Mepham
  • 29Barbet
  • 4MacLeod
  • 10McEachran
  • 7Canos
  • 19Sawyers
  • 11Watkins
  • 9Maupay

Substitutes

  • 8Yennaris
  • 12Mokotjo
  • 18Judge
  • 20Clarke
  • 21Benrahma
  • 23Jeanvier
  • 28Daniels

Rotherham

  • 1Rodák
  • 2Vyner
  • 5Ajayi
  • 6Wood
  • 3Mattock
  • 22Newell
  • 4Vaulks
  • 8Palmer
  • 11Taylor
  • 10Ball
  • 24Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Price
  • 15Robertson
  • 19Vassell
  • 23Williams
  • 25Wiles
  • 26Raggett
  • 28Jones
Referee:
Oliver Langford

Brentford will check on striker Neal Maupay (hamstring), while left-back Rico Henry is returning to fitness after a long-term knee injury.

New signings Ezri Konsa and Said Benrahma could feature for the Bees alongside Henrik Dalsgaard, who played for Denmark in the World Cup.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne only has Darren Potter (Achilles) on his injury list as they return to the second tier.

Striker Jamie Proctor could be involved after a year out with a knee injury.

Match facts

  • Brentford have won each of their past three home league games against Rotherham, most recently a 4-2 victory in February 2017.
  • None of the past eight league encounters between Brentford and Rotherham have ended in a draw, with both teams winning four games each.
  • Brentford are winless on the opening day in each of their past six campaigns (D4 L2) since a 2-0 win over Yeovil Town at the start of the 2011-12 season.
  • Rotherham have not won away from home on the opening day of a league season since thrashing Millwall 6-0 in August 2002; they have drawn three and lost two away matches since.
  • Brentford lost 26 points from leading positions in the Championship last season - only relegated Sunderland lost more (28).
  • Rotherham have collected just three points in their past 12 league trips to London (W0 D3 L9), losing each of the past seven in a row.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Derby11002113
2Aston Villa00000000
3Birmingham00000000
4Blackburn00000000
5Bolton00000000
6Brentford00000000
7Bristol City00000000
8Hull00000000
9Ipswich00000000
10Leeds00000000
11Middlesbrough00000000
12Millwall00000000
13Norwich00000000
14Nottm Forest00000000
15Preston00000000
16QPR00000000
17Rotherham00000000
18Sheff Utd00000000
19Sheff Wed00000000
20Stoke00000000
21Swansea00000000
22West Brom00000000
23Wigan00000000
24Reading100112-10
View full Championship table

