Millwall v Middlesbrough
-
- From the section Championship
Line-ups
Millwall
- 1Archer
- 12Romeo
- 4Hutchinson
- 5Cooper
- 3Meredith
- 7Wallace
- 6Williams
- 23Saville
- 22O'Brien
- 9Gregory
- 20Morison
Substitutes
- 2McLaughlin
- 10Onyedinma
- 13Amos
- 18Tunnicliffe
- 19Elliott
- 25Wallace
- 26Skalak
Middlesbrough
- 23Randolph
- 5Shotton
- 24Flint
- 20Fry
- 3Friend
- 16Howson
- 7Leadbitter
- 8Clayton
- 10Braithwaite
- 9Assombalonga
- 19Downing
Substitutes
- 1Konstantopoulos
- 18Fletcher
- 21Johnson
- 25Wood-Gordon
- 26Wing
- 27Chapman
- 28Tavernier
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
Millwall could hand debuts to summer signings Ben Amos, Murray Wallace and winger Jiri Skalak, who joined from Brighton on Thursday.
The Lions are embarking on their second season back in the Championship, having finished eighth last season.
Middlesbrough midfielder Paddy McNair is a doubt, while defender Dani Ayala and striker Rudy Gestede missed portions of pre-season with injury.
Winger Adama Traore is back in training following a shoulder injury.
Boro were beaten in the play-off semi-finals last season.
Match facts
- Millwall's home victory against Middlesbrough last season was only their second in their past eight home league matches against them (D2 L4).
- Middlesbrough have faced Millwall on the opening day on two previous occasions, in the 1987-88 and 1991-92 seasons, winning promotion at the end of both of those campaigns.
- Millwall have won on the opening day in three of the past four seasons, although they lost last season against Nottingham Forest.
- Since a 3-1 away win at Coventry on the opening day of the 2000-01 Premier League season, Middlesbrough have won just two of their past 17 opening day matches (D7 L8), winning none of their six away from home since then (D2 L4).
- Millwall won 42 Championship points in 2018 (W12 D6 L3), with only Fulham (52) and Cardiff (43), both of whom were promoted, earning more than the Lions.
- Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has not lost any of his past eight matches against Millwall in all competitions (W4 D4) since a 3-1 defeat in April 2003 when he was Stoke manager. Lions boss Neil Harris scored Millwall's first goal that day.