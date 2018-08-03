Millwall v Middlesbrough

From the section

Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough were beaten by Aston Villa in last season's play-off semi-finals

Millwall could hand debuts to summer signings Ben Amos, Murray Wallace and winger Jiri Skalak, who joined from Brighton on Thursday.

The Lions are embarking on their second season back in the Championship, having finished eighth last season.

Middlesbrough midfielder Paddy McNair is a doubt, while defender Dani Ayala and striker Rudy Gestede missed portions of pre-season with injury.

Winger Adama Traore is back in training following a shoulder injury.

Boro were beaten in the play-off semi-finals last season.

