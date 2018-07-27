BBC Sport - Highlights: Antrim deny Man Utd in Super Cup NI shootout
Highlights: Antrim deny Man Utd in Super Cup NI shootout
- From the section Irish
Holders County Antrim hold their nerve to beat Manchester United 5-3 on penalties in Friday's final of the Super Cup NI Junior section in Ballymena.
All five Antrim players scored in the shootout after the game finished 1-1 at the Ballymena Showgrounds.
Connor Friel saved Owen Dodgson's spot-kick, making amends for a goalkeeping error two minutes from the end when Will Fish's free-kick drifted in after Charlie Allen's Antrim goal moments earlier.
