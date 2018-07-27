Randell Williams: Watford loan forward to Wycombe Wanderers for second spell

Randell Williams made his Wycombe debut in April 2018, while on loan

Wycombe Wanderers have re-signed last season's promotion-winning forward Randell Williams, after Watford agreed to another loan until 2 January.

Williams, 21, scored one goal in the final six games last season to help the Chairboys clinch a successful third-place automatic spot in League Two.

It takes their number of signings to four, with Curtis Thompson, Ryan Allsop and Darius Charles also joining.

"Randell had to be patient," boss Gareth Ainsworth said.

"He overcame an injury to earn his place in the side and we were really impressed with what we saw.

"His pace and ability to run with the ball scared teams and we saw that he's got a very good end product too, scoring an important goal for us at Yeovil.

