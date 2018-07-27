Lucas Evangelista: Nantes create Fortnite clip to announce new signing

FC Nantes on Twitter
The new signing was revealed at the end of a 69-second clip on Twitter

Nantes have created a clip of the hit video game Fortnite to introduce Lucas Evangelista as their new signing.

The clip shows the French club's coach Miguel Cardoso chasing two players before opening a door to reveal Brazilian Evangelista with the words "bem vindo" - 'welcome' in Portuguese.

The midfielder, 23, joins from Italian club Udinese on a five-year deal.

England captain Harry Kane admitted he became a fan of Fortnite during this summer's World Cup.

The Golden Boot winner said much of the England squad played the game during their spare time in Russia.

"As silly as it sounds, playing Fortnite passes the time quite well," he told BBC reporter Gabby Logan.

Lucas Evangelista
Evangelista spent last season on loan with Estoril, who were relegated from Portugal's top flight

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired