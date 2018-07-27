Hamilton Academical: Club defend decision to rename ground HopeCBD Stadium

Hamilton Academical's stadium in South Lanarkshire

Hamilton Academical have defended their decision to rename New Douglas Park the HopeCBD Stadium.

The company, who are based at the South Lanarkshire ground, sell products that contain cannabidiol, which is produced from cannabis plants.

The club say the products are "100% non-psychoactive or addictive".

"The sponsorship with HopeCBD is very much within the ethos of Hamilton Academical Football club," a statement said on the Hamilton website.

"It is well known that Hamilton Academical Football Club are great ambassadors in supporting people and families in recovery from many addictions and are active in reaching out to the community to help those in recovery.

"The sponsorship with HopeCBD is very much within the ethos of Hamilton Academical Football Club and we are proud to be at the forefront of positive and progressive partnership with CBD providers such as Hope CBD."

The Premiership side say the deal will net the club a "five figure sum".