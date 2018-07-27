Jozo Simunovic: Celtic defender ruled out of second leg after ban extended

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic was sent off for a high challenge agaisnt Alashkert

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic will miss the Champions League second qualifying round second leg with Rosenborg after Uefa extended his suspension to two games.

The centre-back was sent off in Celtic's 3-0 win over Alashkert.

He served the first match of his ban in the 3-1 win over Rosenborg on Wednesday, but will now be missing for the trip to Norway.

The winner of the tie faces AEK Athens in the third qualifying round.