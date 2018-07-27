BBC Sport - Scott Laird: Forest Green Rovers defender's pre-season trip in the Team talk Taxi

'My nan still gives me £1 when I score'

Forest Green Rovers' Scott Laird gets a lift to pre-season training from BBC Points West and shows off his singing.

The 30-year-old reveals that his grandmother still gives him £1 as a reward each time he scores a goal.

Laird was speaking to BBC Points West's Ali Durden for the first of the six-part, Team talk Taxi series.

