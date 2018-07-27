Wrexham sign strikers Stuart Beavon & Freddie Hinds on season-long loans

Stuart Beavon played 14 games for Coventry during the 2017-18 season in which they secured promotion to League One

Coventry City striker Stuart Beavon and Bristol City forward Freddie Hinds have joined National League side Wrexham on season-long loan deals.

Beavon, 34, has also played for Wycombe Wanderers, Preston North End and Burton Albion.

Hinds, 19, started his career at Luton Town and also played 14 games on loan for Cheltenham Town last season.

"Stuart is a fantastic signing, coming in to us from a League One side," Wrexham manager Sam Ricketts said.

"Freddie is an exciting young player who is coming to us from a Championship club where he is very, very highly rated."

Beavon said: "I can play anywhere along the front and I like to get involved. I want to help the team and push for promotion."

Hinds said: "I just wanted to get a loan move and I'm happy I have come here."