Lewis Ward: Northampton Town sign Reading goalkeeper on loan

Lewis Ward has yet to play a first-team game for Reading

Northampton Town have signed goalkeeper Lewis Ward on a season-long loan from Championship side Reading.

The 21-year-old has not played a first-team match for Reading but played 26 games for Aldershot as they reached the National League play-offs last season.

At 6ft 4in tall, Cobblers boss Dean Austin told the club website Ward is "a great size for a keeper".

Austin added: "He did really well last season. I have been very impressed and he also has a fantastic attitude."

