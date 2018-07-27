Aberdeen: Mark Reynolds out of action until next year

Mark Reynolds has been with Aberdeen since 2012

Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds will not play again until "at least the turn of the year", the club have announced.

The 31-year-old underwent surgery on his knee earlier this week.

"It's extremely disappointing that our worst fears were confirmed last night when he went into surgery," manager Derek McInnes told the Aberdeen website.

"We're going to be without him for the next six or seven months so it's a huge blow."

The centre-back joined the Aberdeen initially on loan from Sheffield Wednesday in 2012 before making the move permanent the following year.

However, he has fallen out of favour in recent times, starting just once this calendar year.