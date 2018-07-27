Aleksandr Golovin: Monaco sign CSKA Moscow midfielder

Aleksandr Golovin in action for Russia at the 2018 World Cup
Aleksandr Golovin scored in the opening game of the 2018 World Cup as hosts Russia thrashed Saudi Arabia 5-0

Monaco have signed Russia midfielder Aleksandr Golovin from CSKA Moscow on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Golovin was linked with Premier League side Chelsea but has completed a move to France two weeks before the start of the 2018-19 Ligue 1 season.

"This is a new adventure for me," said the 22-year-old.

Golovin was a key member of the Russia team which reached the quarter-finals of their home World Cup this summer.

He started four games and scored one goal as Russia made it through their group and then knocked out 2010 world champions Spain in the last 16.

Monaco vice president and chief executive Vadim Vasilyev said there had lots of interest in Golovin from "very large" European clubs.

"Aleksandr has chosen the sporting project of Monaco, which will offer him the best conditions to continue his progress," he added.

Media playback is not supported on this device

World Cup 2018 highlights: Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia
The transfer season begins

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired